WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Fire District Baord of Directors has moved its meeting to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the fire station, 400 E. Augusta St. The agenda can be viewed online at www.woodbridgefire.org.
— Wes Bowers
Cal Fire firefighters injured in vehicle fire
PLACERVILLE — Two Cal Fire firefighters were hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center after they were injured in a vehicle fire Sunday evening in Placerville.
The employees assigned to the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit were injured in the vehicle fire that occurred about 7 p.m. at Placerville Fire Center facility, according to Cal Fire.
The injured firefighters were being treated at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Cal Fire announced Tuesday evening. The firefighters were receiving support from their families, peers, Cal Fire Local 2881 and Cal Fire Employee Support Services “as they navigate treatment and healing.”
Cal Fire was investigating the cause of the vehicle fire.
The Mountain Democrat reported that the fire occurred as the Cal Fire employees were conducting maintenance work on a crew transport truck at the facility at the former juvenile hall in Placerville. Cal Fire told the Mountain Democrat that the vehicle’s engine compartment quickly ignited, and the employees burned themselves while trying to put out the rapidly-spreading fire.
— Sacramento Bee
UC Davis unveils plans for new ag research ‘hub’
DAVIS — The University of California, Davis, will build a $40 million agricultural innovation center later this decade, a “transformative” expansion to the school’s food science and sustainability programs, after the university on Thursday announced its largest gift ever bestowed by individual donors.
Billionaire philanthropists Lynda and Stewart Resnick are giving $50 million to UC Davis: $40 million toward the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Center for Agricultural Innovation, a 40,000-square-foot, LEED-certified “hub” that will include classrooms and research space; plus $10 million for competitive research grants in the field of agriculture.
University leaders said the innovation center will focus on five main research areas: solutions for agricultural byproducts; water and energy efficiency; technology development; crop resiliency and sustainability in the face of climate change; and expanding access to nutritious food.
— Sacramento Bee
