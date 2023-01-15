The latest in a series of winter storms to lash the Lodi area led to an evacuation warning being issued to residents of the flooded Arbor Mobile Home Park in Acampo early Sunday evening, according to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department.
Starting around 2 p.m., some residents of the park were evacuated due to flooding conditions that reached dangerously high levels and led to the closure of Woodbridge Road just east of Highway 99. There was a heavy presence of emergency responders at the scene, including the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department, the Lodi, Woodbridge and Mokelumne fire departments, and the California National Guard. The San Joaquin County Regional Transit District also assisted with the evacuations.
As of early Sunday evening, around 175 residents had been voluntarily evacuated, according to sheriff’s officials. Most of the evacuees are staying with family or friends in the area, and those needing shelter are staying at the Lodi Grape Festival grounds.
