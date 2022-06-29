Changing Faces marks 20 years of performance

When Mike Bartram founded the Changing Faces Theater Company two decades ago, he thought his endeavor would be a one-off project that wouldn’t last more than a few performances.
“It started on a whim in 2002,” he said. “I never thought we would go past that summer. We started at Pierano Estate Vineyards, stayed there a year, and then we were at Jessie’s Grove for 18 seasons. I never saw it going for 20 years.”
The move from Pierano Estates in Acampo was due to the need for a larger venue, Bartram said, as Changing Faces became an instant hit in Lodi.
Bartram believes the success was due in part to performing well-known and recognizable plays that everyone enjoys.
For example, the theater has presented both “Peter Pan” and “Alice in Wonderland” twice over its 20-year existence.
“Those two have probably been the most successful for us,” he said. “People just love the classics. They’re stories they’ve known their whole lives, and they just love to see them performed live. We try to bring as much classic literature as we can to life.”
In addition, bringing classic literature to life had inspired many in the community to audition, also contributing to the theater’s success.
“They’re just fantastic stories,” he said. “And we tend to get more people to audition for them, because they want to be part of something that’s iconic and lift it from the page.”
While Changing Faces has mostly performed classics over the years, the theater has also found success with original pieces, such as “In Lieu of Flowers, Send Wine,” written by Lodi native Jacob Inman.
And when the COVID-19 pandemic began, the theater was forced to cancel large productions due to social distancing protocols. However, the company stuck to the old adage that “the show must go on,” and created pop-up plays to entertain the community on a smaller scale.
The plays were 15-minute shorts including “Robin Hood” and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” but instead of performing at a city center or in a theater, they were presented in residential backyards.
To comply with protocols, residents were required to reserve performance times and limit the number of guests in attendance, all for one flat fee.
Now, to celebrate two decades on stage, Changing Faces will be presenting its first full-length production in three years when William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” opens on July 14.
Originally scheduled for a 2020 performance, production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re just so excited to get back to large-scale productions,” Bartram said, “And we’re excited to be presenting this in our new, permanent home.”
The show will have two performance runs, the first of which will be at its studio theater at 720 W. Lodi Ave. on July 14-17. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.
The second will be at St. Jorge Winery, 22769 N. Bender Road in Acampo on July 22 and 23. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets for both runs are $20 and can be purchased at changingfacestheater.org.
“We have made some cuts to it, because the original production runs about two hours and 45 minutes,” Bartram said. “Ours is about an hour and 45 minutes. Otherwise it’s a pretty faithful telling of the play, although we will have some modern references here and there. But it will still have a very Elizabethan look to it.”
Bartram encourages those interested in attending either performance to purchase tickets as early as possible, as seating is limited at both venues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.