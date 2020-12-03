LODI — City of Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is seeking public input into the name of the city’s newest neighborhood park opening in the spring.
The park, which is under construction, is in the Gateway North Subdivision just south of Kettleman Lane along Lower Sacramento Road. The planned 1.96-acre park will include a playground, picnic shelter and tables, barbecue pit, benches and bike racks, along with other amenities.
Under city guidelines, neighborhood parks may be named for geographic features, such as adjacent streets, neighborhoods, plants, trees, lakes or rivers; events or persons of historical significance; or individuals, living or deceased, of local significance, especially those bearing a relationship to the City of Lodi or its parks system.
Lodi residents are invited to suggest names until Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. At the February meeting of the Lodi Parks and Recreation Commission, members will review the proposed names and consider guidance from city staff before making a recommendation to the Lodi City Council for consideration.
Nominations may be submitted in writing to Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, ATTN: Gateway North Park Naming, 230 W. Elm St., Lodi, CA 95240. Nominations may also be emailed to prdept@lodi.gov.
— K. Cathey
Adopt a police officer this holiday season
LODI -- This holiday season, LodiHeroes.org are thanking Lodi Police Department officers and staff with a new Adopt a Lodi Law Enforcement Officer program.
The new fundraiser has been created to help the Lodi Police Department meet its training, program and equipment needs. Donations as part of the program will go to the department in full, and participants who donate $50 or more will be assigned an officer as their "adoptee."
"Our Lodi Police Officers, Heroes Behind the Badge, endure on a daily basis one of the most thankless, selfless and dangerous jobs in the world today," LodiHeroes.org stated in a press release announcing the new program.
Adopt a Lodi Law Enforcement Officer replaces LodiHeroes.org's annual Fun Run fundraiser at Jessie's Grove, which had to be canceled this year due to the pandemic. LodiHeroes.org is working in partnership with the nonprofit Lodi Police Foundation, and all donations are tax deductible.
Checks may be made to LodiHeroes.org care of Lodi Police Foundation, 15 W. Pine St., Lodi, CA 95240. Donations can also be made online at www.tinyurl.com/adopt-lodi-leo.
For more information, visit www.lodiheroes.org.
— K. Cathey
Increased patrols this holiday season
LODI — The Lodi Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for motorists suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs through Dec. 15.
Officers will be actively looking for other unsafe driving practices including speeding, not wearing a seat belt, driving distracted, and not yielding to bicyclists or pedestrians to make sure everyone has a safe holiday.
“2020 has been a tough year so let’s try and end it on a good note by being safe on the road during the holidays,” Sergeant Andre Belaski said. “Taking simple safety measures helps make sure we can all enjoy the holidays.”
The Lodi Police Department reminds drivers marijuana, prescription drugs, and over-the-counter medications may impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs.
Funding for patrols is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
— Wes Bowers