With their blue bunny suits zipped, every last hair tucked away under their caps and tennis shoes stuffed into sterile booties, 18 students from Lodi-area high schools were ready to step into the operating room at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and try their hand at surgery simulations with the da Vinci surgical robot.
For eight weeks, teens in the hospital’s Student Healthcare Leaders program have been getting a 360-degree view of what goes on in a hospital. Every Thursday night, the students from all different schools gather together for dinner in the Vineyard Café and then they’re off to explore. They’ve learned about nursing and the more than 1,000 specialties that are available to them just in the nursing field. They’ve resuscitated Ted, a test dummy, and learned how to do chest compressions. They toured with security and facilities teams to see just how a hospital operates as its own city. They learned how IT and technology saves lives, the innerworkings of the pharmacy and how to navigate through a zombie attack in a disaster drill.
“It’s been an amazing experience to have these students join us every week,” said Jaime Edwards, Adventist Health Lodi Memorial’s business development director, who launched the program. “They tell us it’s making a difference in their lives and helping them to understand where they want to go in their careers.”
This week, the students participated in surgery night, spending two hours between three operating rooms, where they practiced sutures with general surgeon Dr. Tom Fahey and learning about orthopedic surgery with Dr. Kevin Hilton. In OR3, the competition was on as the students competed for the best score in an authentic surgery virtual reality simulation on the da Vinci surgical system. It was all cheers and high-fives when Angie Martinez took the night’s lead at 90 percent precision.
The students will graduate from the 10-week program on May 9. A new Student Healthcare Leaders program will begin in the fall. Lodi and Stockton-area students who are interested in participating can apply on the hospital website at AdventistHealth LodiMemorial.org.