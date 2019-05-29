Lodi Academy’s small class has big dreams

Confetti flew as Lodi Academy’s 110th graduating class took their first walk down the aisle as new graduates during a ceremony on Sunday in the school’s gymnasium.
The 17 seniors enjoyed a packed house for their graduation events and garnered more than $700,000 in college scholarships toward the next steps in their educational journey.
The newest members of the Lodi Academy alumni family were showered with cheer and advice as their science professor Don Brassington gave a commencement address focused on waiting on the timing of the Lord and for what he has in store for each graduate.
Class members presented musical selections including a beautiful piano solo of Sonata No. 8 in A Minor performed by Jewelynn Soriben.
While a small class for Lodi Academy, the classmates were emotional and close knit as they shared their last moments on stage together.
The 2020 senior class was announced, and families cheered, spraying confetti and streamers.
Following the ceremony most of the attendees stayed around for refreshments and pictures while discussing summer plans and college start dates.