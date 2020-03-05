LODI — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the man struck and killed by a train in Lodi last week as 64-year-old Terrance Ellison of Lewiston, Calif.
On Feb. 23 at about 8:35 p.m., the Lodi Police Department responded to the report of a train striking a pedestrian near Pine Street.
The man, later identified as Ellison, was found at the tracks and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
All railroad crossings were blocked for more than an hour, including Lodi Avenue and Locust, Lockeford and Tokay streets, police said.
Union Pacific Railroad Police reported Ellison had been sitting on the tracks prior to being struck. It was unknown why he was sitting on the tracks, a railroad spokesman said last week.
No train crew personnel were injured during the collision.
— Wes Bowers
S.J. inmates escape during day visit to SF
FRENCH CAMP — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said two county jail inmates escaped during a day trip to San Francisco early Thursday morning.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, five jail inmates were transported to San Francisco on a day pass ordered by a judge at about 8:30 a.m. The inmates were in the city to interview for acceptance into the Delancey Street rehabilitation program, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Probation staff saw Elijah Ismael Cervantes, 23, at 10:45 a.m. at 600 Embarcadero St. He was in custody on suspicion of carjacking, willful cruelty to a child, battery on a person and a petition of revocation of parole.
Stevie Lashawn Wilson, 34, was last seen at the same location at 1:45 p.m. He was in custody on suspicion of robbery, carrying a loaded handgun, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and being a person prohibited from owning or possessing ammunition, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400.
— Wes Bowers
Free community health fair to be in Modesto
MODESTO — AgSafe and the Golden Valley Health Centers Foundation, in partnership with Legacy Health Endowment, will host a community health fair Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Arbor Theater at the Modesto Centre Plaza. The fair is free and open to everyone.
Parking is also free and available on the corners of 11th and K streets. Bilingual staff will be on-hand to assist attendees navigate the fair successfully. The two-day event will include resources addressing:
• Overall physical activity
• Skin cancer
• Seasonal safety
• Respiratory fit testing
• Asthma
• Women’s Health
• Men’s Health
• Children’s Health
• Drugs and alcohol
• Behavioral health
• Tobacco and cannabis
• Chronic diseases
• Nutrition
• Self-care
• Dental
• Measuring vital signs
• Lab work and testing
For questions regarding the health fair, contact AgSafe at 209-526-4400 or safeinfo@agsafe.org.
— Wes Bowers
Fish up some fun at Stockton tournament
STOCKTON — Come fish for Rainbow Trout and prizes at the annual Bob McMillen Memorial Fishing Competition on Saturday.
Kids fish for free at the tournament, while a $5 fishing permit fee and valid California Fishing License is required for anyone 16 or older. Parking is $6.
The tournament will be held at Oak Grove Regional Park, 4520 E. Eight Mile Road, Stockton. Park gates will be open at 6:15 a.m., and the last weigh-in is at 12:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded shortly thereafter. Food will be available for purchase.
The fishing tournament is sponsored in part by Sportsman’s Warehouse of Stockton and the Delta Fly Fishers.
This information was incomplete in an item in “Top Things To Do This Weekend” on Thursday’s Panorama page.
— K. Cathey
Women’s Center to hold annual luncheon
STOCKTON — Women’s Center-Youth & Family Services will host its 40th annual luncheon on March 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium, 525 N. Center St., Stockton.
Women’s Center-Youth & Family Services (WCYFS) is a place of healing for some of the most vulnerable populations in our community.
The public is invited to attend and learn the stories of three survivors, as part of their Future of Victim Services.
Attendees will hear the stories of individuals and their journey from trauma to triumph, the path to healing, self-sufficiency and making a great impact in their communities.
To purchase tickets, visit www.womenscenter yfs.org.
— Oula Miqbel