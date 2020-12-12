This week, rumors made the rounds on social media claiming that more than 20 employees at the Lodi Walmart Supercenter had been sent home recently due to COVID-19.
The rumor stated as many as 22 employees were told not to return to work without proof of a negative COVID-19 test result.
Casey Staheli, a spokesman for Walmart, would neither confirm or deny the rumor, stating the Arkansas-based company maintains privacy for all its employees and associates.
“We take COVID-19 concerns very seriously, but our practice is to leave COVID-19 confirmations up to the local health officials out of respect and privacy for our associates’ personal health information,” Staheli said in an email response.
“The health department is the local authority on if and when such information should be reported for the safety of the community, but rest assured we are also taking all measures necessary to safeguard the well-being of those inside our stores, fulfillment centers and distribution centers,” he said.
Daniel Kim, supervising public health educator for San Joaquin County Public Health Services, said the agency was not aware of the allegation regarding Walmart. However, he said the agency’s business outbreak response team would be investigating.
“We have been recommending that businesses with at least three known positive cases — fewer for congregate living and skilled nursing facilities — over a two-week period to contact Public Health for assistance and guidance to address their concerns,” he said.
The agency does not track compliance or violations of COVID-19 health orders, Kim said, but the Office of Emergency Services maintains the county’s complaint reporting system through SJReady.org.
Tiffany Heyer, spokeswoman for county OES, said SJReady.org allows community members to ask questions, get clarification, or report violations. Responses are collected and OES provides feedback, direction, or referrals to the appropriate agencies for follow-up, she said.
Staheli said Walmart has been following all health and safety protocols mandated by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
All of the big-box retailer’s stores have enacted deep-cleaning and sanitizing protocols with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as from the company’s chief medical officer, he said.
Employees and customers are required to wear masks inside all stores; glass barriers have been installed at checkout registers and the pharmacy areas; and decals have been placed on the floors to encourage social distancing, he said.
In addition, stores have been conducting health screenings and temperature checks on employees before each shift, he said.
If an employee’s temperature is more than 100 degrees or they answer “yes” to any health question, they will be asked to return home until symptoms are gone or they complete necessary COVID-19 protocols, he said.
“We have been working to ensure our stores are cleaned and sanitized regularly,” Staheli said. “We are focused on serving our customers and keeping our associates safe during this unprecedented time and we’ve implemented several measures in consideration of guidance by the CDC and health experts intended to help bring peace of mind.”
In the event there is a confirmed COVID-19 case at any of its stores, the company works with those employees, offering guidance and time needed to receive medical care, he added. Employees have also been encouraged to prioritize their health and stay home if feeling sick, he said.