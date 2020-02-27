The City of Lodi was in mourning on Wednesday when word spread that City Councilman Bob Johnson passed away the day prior. He was 80 years old.
Johnson had served on the council for 15 years, three of those as mayor. This year was to be his last on the council.
He had been battling an infection in his legs for a handful of years that limited his mobility, and in 2018 he told the News-Sentinel he had no plans to seek re-election.
Councilman Alan Nakanishi served with Johnson for the past decade, and said it was a sad day not only for his colleague’s family, but for the community.
“He was a straight shooter,” Nakanishi said. “He said what he meant, and he meant what he said. He was very well-respected, and I think Lodi was blessed for many years to have him serve on the council. He will be greatly missed by the city and the council.”
In a press release issued Wednesday afternoon, City Manager Steve Schwabauer said Johnson’s signature issues during his tenure on the council included maintaining healthy fiscal reserves, providing financial sustainability in the face of the nationwide pension crisis, restarting the city’s economic development programs, and making sure Lodi’s Parks and Recreation programs flourished.
“Bob took the time to know many city employees by name and offer them a hearty greeting and thanks for their service,” Schwabauer said in the release. “Bob made it a point to buy the council appointees’ administrative staff flowers and take them to the lunch at the conclusion of each one of his mayoral terms. He will be deeply missed by many. We can take comfort in knowing Bob gave his every effort in service to the town he so loved.”
Former councilman and Lodi Police Chief Larry Hansen said he had visited Johnson last week, bringing him a chocolate shake, one of his favorite treats.
He said while Johnson’s health issues had taken a toll on his body and appearance, it was still shocking to learn he had passed.
“On the council, I really enjoyed working with him,” Hansen said. “He stood up for what he believed in, even if it wasn’t the most popular position with the community. He and I didn’t always vote the same way on some issues, but I respected him, and I think he respected me.”
Hansen remembered that Johnson always asked questions about how the city is run, even before the two of them were on the council together. He recalled Johnson’s inquiry into how often the police department changes its patrol units.
When the staff laid out its rotation plans and schedule, Johnson seemed to understand, and thanked the staff for taking the time to explain things, Hansen said.
“He wasn’t afraid to ask questions, and he asked tough questions,” he said. “He really tried to find out what was the best thing to do for the city. But he also was able to learn answers and make a decision. He never came in (to an issue) with his mind made up.”
Hansen added that Johnson, who served on the Lodi Parks and Recreation Commission for 16 years, also had the best interests of Lodi’s youth in mind throughout his civil service career.
He said Johnson always favored opportunities or services that would benefit Lodi youth, even as a city councilman.
Ron Williamson, the city’s former parks and recreation department director, said Johnson was a “bulldog” for the parks and recreation commission and people of Lodi, but also “unbelievably outstanding” when it came to supporting programs for youth.
“Whenever we need someone to get the city’s vote, he’d be the guy to go before the city council to make a presentation,” Williamson said. “He was so in touch with the city, parks and rec, and our youth. He was just a great guy.”
Williamson said there wasn’t one particular recreation issue for which Johnson championed the most.
“He was really a leader on the commission and fought for everything to do with youth sports and things like that,” he said. “He was just a great guy.”
Born and raised in New York City, Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from St. Bonaventure University in Allegany, New York.
He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Captain, and afterward, he spent more than 20 years in the financial industry in a variety of sales, marketing and management positions in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. More recently, he was self-employed as a real estate appraiser in the Central Valley.
Johnson moved to Lodi in 1979, and became active in the Lodi community soon afterward, serving as president of the Booster of Boys and Girls Sports in 1985. He served on the parks and rec commission from 1988 to 1998, stepping down after appointed to a 10-month term on the city council to replace David Warner, who was elected a San Joaquin County judge.
He returned to the commission afterward, serving from 1999 to 2004.
He was president of the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce in 1994, chairman of the Mokelumne River Task Force in 1992 and the Lodi Parks and Recreation Master Plan Committee in 1993.
Johnson also became involved with San Joaquin County civics, serving as chairman of the San Joaquin County YMCA in 1983 and 1984, as well as the San Joaquin County Assessment Appeals Board from 1997 to 2004.
In 1998, he ran unsuccessfully for one of two vacant seats on the council. He was fourth among nine candidates in the field.
He ran unsuccessfully again in 2000, garnering 24% of the vote in a race for two open seats.
Former News-Sentinel publisher Marty Weybret knew Johnson for years, and said the former councilman seemed to be a happy man. He added that he admired Johnson’s judgment of people, both in the public realm and his private life.
“His sense of humor would bite, and he wasn’t everybody’s cup of tea. But he was my kind of scotch and soda,” he said. “He gave his life to Lodi’s public life, and was definitely a force for good.”
Johnson’s current term on the council ends in November, and it is unknown what the city and the council will do with his seat until that time.
Schwabauer on Wednesday said staff will ask the council what it wants to do at the second meeting in March.
“We have to look at what government code requires in terms of calling for an election or appointing someone to the seat,” he said. “There are a few things to work out before we move forward and let the council decide what to do.”
Nakanishi said he doesn’t think the council should fill the seat. While some council members are absent from a meeting here and there, he said he’s not worried about having the minimum of three required to conduct business.
“I don’t think we should fill that seat at all,” he said. “We’ve had a quorum at just about every meeting. This just means we’ll have to work harder for our residents. And I don’t think it would be fair to the people who are running for his seat.”