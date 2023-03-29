Lodi City Council will use appointment process to fill vacant seat; Khan says he will fight his removal from city council in federal court

Shakir Khan speaks to the council about his disputed resignation at the Lodi city council meeting at Carnegie Forum on March 1.

 David Witte/News-Sentinel

A federal judge has denied a temporary restraining order prohibiting the City of Lodi from appointing a new council member.

Stockton attorney Neat Allen Sawyer filed an application for a temporary restraining order with the Eastern District of California on Wednesday in Sacramento.

