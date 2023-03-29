A federal judge has denied a temporary restraining order prohibiting the City of Lodi from appointing a new council member.
Stockton attorney Neat Allen Sawyer filed an application for a temporary restraining order with the Eastern District of California on Wednesday in Sacramento.
Sawyer represents former Lodi City Councilman Shakir Khan, who resigned on Feb. 16 after signing a letter drafted by Mayor Mikey Hothi.
Lodi City Attorney Janice Magdich said the hearing on Wednesday took more than hour before Sawyer's motion was denied.
With the denial, the city council was allowed to move forward with its special meeting Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the LOEL Center, where it will interview four candidates applying for Khan's seat.
