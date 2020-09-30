LODI — The Amtrak Police Department presented Lodi Police Officer Erika Urrea with its Life Saving Medal on Monday for her actions that saved a man’s life seconds before he would have been hit by an oncoming freight train in August.
Urrea, a 14-year veteran of the Lodi Police Department, was honored at the Lodi Police Station during an award ceremony hosted by APD and California Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit railroad safety education organization.
On Aug. 12, Urrea saw a man in a wheelchair stuck on the railroad tracks near Lodi Avenue while she was patrolling the area. As the crossing gates were coming down, Urrea got out of her patrol car and ran to assist.
After unsuccessfully attempting to free the wheelchair, she physically pulled the man out of the chair and the two fell backwards just a few feet away from the oncoming 250-ton freight train locomotive with seconds to spare.
The 66-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries to both of his legs as a result of the incident.
“This incident had the makings of a double tragedy had it not been for the extraordinary courage and quick actions of Officer Urrea,” Amtrak Police Chief Sam Dotson said. “The citizens of Lodi are very fortunate to have a public servant like this on duty in their community. The ‘Life Saving Medal’ recognizes her bravery in saving a fellow human being without hesitation for her own safety.”
— Wes Bowers
March, prayer vigil on Saturday
LODI — A silent march and prayer vigil to eradicate hate and build bridges in the community will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Pleasant Ave., Lodi. Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, call the church at 209-368-2747.
— Wes Bowers
Seeking religious holiday events
The holiday issue of Life & Leisure is just around the corner, and we’d like to feature local religious holiday events. If your house of worship is hosting a holiday event — a performance, a drive-thru Nativity, a livestreamed Christmas tree or Menorah lighting, or any other event that will be open to the public or viewable online by the community — please send information about the event to kyla@lodinews.com by Oct. 6 for inclusion in the November/December magazine.
— K. Cathey
POLITICAL NOTES
Lodi Chamber endorses candidates
LODI — Last week, the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce interviewed candidates for local, county, state and congressional elections, questioning all candidates in selected races to choose the candidate who best reflects the business values and polices of the chamber.
For Lodi City Council District 4, the chamber endorses incumbent JoAnne Mounce for the 2020 election. For Lodi City Council District 5, candidate Mikey Hothi received the endorsement.
Of those interviewed for three seats on the Lodi Unified School District board and seats on the San Joaquin Delta College Board of Trustees, we endorse incumbents Gary Knackstedt, Ron Freitas and Joe Nava for Lodi Unified, and Teresa Brown, Van Ho To-Cowell and Stephan Castellanos for Delta.
For State Assembly District 9, the Lodi Chamber endorses incumbent Assemblyman Jim Cooper over his challenger Eric Rigard.
In the last race, the Lodi Chamber endorses Tony Amador for U.S. Congress District 9.
For more information on the Lodi Chamber endorsements, visit www.lodichamber.com.
— News-Sentinel Staff