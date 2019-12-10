The deadline to file for candidacy in the March 3, 2020 primary was last Friday, and 14 people are running for four seats that affect local voters.
For residents of north San Joaquin County, including Lodi, the U.S. Congressional District 9 seat and the California Assembly District 12 seat are up for grabs.
For residents of north San Joaquin and south Sacramento counties, including Galt and Lodi, the California Assembly District 9 seat and the California Senate District 5 seat are up for grabs as well.
The two candidates who garner the most votes on March 3 will move on to the General Election in November.
Congressional District 9
Three candidates are looking to represent Lodi, Stockton and parts of Alameda County in Washington D.C. The seat is currently held by Democrat Jerry McNerney, who will be running for his eighth term.
The Albuquerque native and former engineer has campaigned in the past in support of U.S. veterans, and helped San Joaquin County secure funding for a new veterans hospital facility in French Camp.
McNerney has also been a proponent of renewable energy, voting to reduce carbon emissions and for states to impose stricter emissions standards.
Running against McNerney in the upcoming primary is former U.S. Marshal and Republican Antonio “Tony” Amador.
This will be Amador’s third run against McNerney. In 2014, the pair faced each other in a close run-off election that saw McNerney take an edge with 52.4 percent of the vote.
In 2016, McNerney ran away with the election, taking 57.4 percent of the vote while Amador garnered just 42.6 percent.
Amador, a Lodi area resident, has campaigned against tax increases, in favor of increasing the nation’s defense budget, and in favor of religious freedom and the right to bear arms, among other issues.
He is a proponent of supporting Central Valley farmers and defending the nation against foreign terrorist groups.
Joseph Anthony Santos rounds out the field for the District 9 seat. Information about Santos was unavailable, as an occupation was not listed on the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters’ candidates list.
California Senate District 5
The termed-out Cathleen Galgiani has left the door open for six to run for her state senate seat. Among them is Democrat Susan Talamantes Eggman, who will be termed out from her Assembly District 13 seat.
A Central Valley native and veteran, Eggman is a former social worker who served six years on the Stockton City Council and was elected to the Assembly in 2012.
Eggman has also long supported increased and improved services for local veterans, as well as campaigned to stop San Joaquin Delta water from being delivered to Southern California.
As an assemblywoman, she has also led the effort to bring a California State University campus to San Joaquin County.
Among those running against her include Modesto City Councilman Mani Grewal, Stockton Unified School District board of education member Kathleen Garcia and Stockton City Councilman Jesus Andrade.
Grewal, a Democrat, is a farmer and businessman. According to his campaign website, he has the support of Galgiani, Assemblyman Jim Cooper and San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow, among others. He has run ads on television promoting extended support of migrant farmers, as well as his plan to stop predatory lending practices.
Garcia has a career in sales. A Republican, she was elected to the Stockton Unified board in 2016.
Andrade, also a Republican, was elected to the Stockton City Council in 2016, and was recently named CEO of the San Joaquin County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He is focusing on providing homeless shelters, affordable health care, reduced housing costs and more educational opportunities, among other issues.
Former Modesto Mayor Jim Ridenour is also running for the seat, as is newcomer Jacob Montgomery Tyler.
Ridenour, a Republican, told the Modesto Bee earlier this year he is concerned that many Central Valley communities are plagued with crime, and conditions in some cities resemble “Third World countries.”
Information about Tyler was unavailable.
California State Assembly District 9
Incumbent Jim Cooper will be fighting to retain his seat against Lodi resident Mushtaq Tahirkeli and Elk Grove resident Tracie Stafford.
Cooper, a Democrat, was first elected to the seat in 2014, and has addressed labor shortages among farmers and business owners alike, as well as housing struggles and rising health care costs for all constituents.
A former law enforcement officer and Elk Grove mayor, he has also focused on protecting victims of sexual assault and opposing the Twin Tunnels project.
Stafford, also a Democrat, ran for mayor of Elk Grove last year, but was defeated by incumbent Steve Ly. A small business owner, Stafford has been chair of Sacramento’s small business board.
She is also a public advocate speaking for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women, and the National Institute on the Prosecution of Domestic Violence, among other organizations.
Tahirkeli, a notary public, is a newcomer to politics. Running as a Democrat, his agenda includes creating jobs, increasing law enforcement positions, decreasing the homeless population and supporting gun control, among other issues.
California State Assembly District 12
Only two candidates are vying for the District 12 seat, which includes north Stanislaus County, as well as southern and eastern San Joaquin County, including Lockeford and Clements.
Incumbent Heath Flora will look to keep his seat from Lathrop City Councilman Paul Akinjo.
Flora, a Republican, was a farmer, small business owner and volunteer firefighter prior to his election in 2016. He has campaigned on stopping the Twin Tunnels project and increasing water storage in the Central Valley, as well as growing the economy and improving local schools.
Akinjo, a Democrat, was appointed to the Lathrop City Council in 2012. A Nigerian immigrant, he currently works as technical support analyst for the County of Alameda and is a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Lathrop.