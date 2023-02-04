The San Joaquin County’s Public Works Department will soon begin undertaking several road improvement projects in the Lodi area if supervisors approve proposed contracts next week.
During its Tuesday meeting, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors will consider on its consent calendar approving plans for the Harney Lane resurfacing project between Highway 88 and Jack Tone Road.
The project consists of repairing and resurfacing about 1.5 miles of roadway with asphalt concrete.
The existing pavement, staff said, is in poor condition with major block, alligator and transverse cracking. Some minor areas along the road also suffer from rutting and potholes, staff said.
If approved Tuesday, construction is expected to begin in May and be completed within 15 working days.
Traffic delays and inconveniences to the motoring public are expected to be minimal.
The county also plans to resurface one mile of road that includes Wigwam, Tomahawk, Teepee and Lance roads near Cherokee Lane and Highway 99.
Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in April and be completed within 20 working days.
To the north in Clements, the county will also resurface Clements Road between Brandt Road and Highway 88.
The project consists of repairing and resurfacing 3.3 miles of existing roadway with asphalt concrete, and is expected to begin in May as well. It should be completed within 20 working days, staff said.
The county will begin accepting bids for the project on March 2.
During an environmental site review, staff determined the project could potentially impact threatened or endangered species such as nesting birds protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, including the threatened Swainson’s Hawk.
As a result, a biological survey will be required before work can start, staff said.
Even further north near Galt, the county plans to replace temporary underground pipe culverts along Kennefick Road north of Liberty Road.
Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in July 2023 and be completed within 40 working days. The road will be closed to through traffic during construction, but a temporary bypass road will be built to minimize traffic delays.
Because the items are on the board’s consent calendar, they will not be discussed unless pulled by a supervisor or staff member.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. in board chambers, located on the sixth floor of 44 N. San Joaquin St. in Stockton.
The meeting will be streamed live on the board’s YouTube channel.
development planned in Woodbridge
An application has been submitted to the San Joaquin County planning department to divide a 15-acre parcel located at the western dead end of Rivermist Drive in Woodbridge.
The parcels will be split into 27 ranging in size from 17,000 square feet to 34,500 square feet and rezoned from agricultural use to low density residential, according to the application.
A pump station has been built on on of the existing lots, and will remain located there, staff said.
A public hearing to discuss the application has not been scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.