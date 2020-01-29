Lodian shares ‘Women in Music’ photo series

Rita Hill has been a photographer for more than 35 years, both as a photojournalist and, during her career in law enforcement, as a hobby.
So when she moved to Lodi two years ago and opened a studio on Oak Street, it seemed natural to use photography to get to know her new home. She started out photographing “Women and Wine,” as she got to know women visiting and working at local wineries.
“I sometimes throw myself a little photo project,” said Hill, 62.
It was a way for her to explore the local area and find out what Lodi had to offer.
She enjoyed it so much, she decided to reach out to another group and offer to shoot their portraits — women musicians in the local performance scene.
“It just took off,” she said. “The amazing thing about this is that a lot of these entertainers didn’t know each other, but now they’ve become good friends.”
She’s become friends with them as well, and when one of the women suggested that she hold an event to show her work, Hill jumped at the chance.
“Women in Music” features portraits of guitarist and vocalist Sara Estrella, Annie Biondi Havens of She Calls Him Wilson, Christine Lewis Taunton of the Sweet Taunts, Margeaux Marie Webb of Margeaux & The Professor, Marirose Powell of Mystic Moon, Victoria Boyington of Call Box, and Christina Torres of Mike Torres Jr. & The Child Support Band.
For now, Hill is planning three local showings: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at Scotto’s Wine & Cider, 14 S. School St., Lodi; 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Whirlows, 1926 N. Pacific Ave., Stockton; and all day Feb. 12 at Woodbridge Crossing, 18939 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Woodbridge.
Women featured in the exhibit will perform at each of the events.
Hill hopes to put together a series on local women winemakers for her next project.
“I’m doing something I love to do, and I’m hoping what I’m doing will inspire others,” she said.
For more information, visit www.ritahill photo.com.