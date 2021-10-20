Local nonprofit offering large reward in 2018 Lodi cold case

A local nonprofit organization focused on helping law enforcement solve cold cases has increased its reward offer related to a 2018 homicide.
The Lodi Police Department on Tuesday announced that the Luis G. Alvarez Jr. Rewards for Justice Foundation raised its initial reward of $5,000 to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible in the murder of Francisco Hernandez that year.
On Jan. 23, 2018, at about 7:36 p.m., police responded to the report of a male that had been shot at 845 S. Cherokee Lane, and found a 19-year-old in the parking lot.
The man, later identified as Hernandez, had suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hernandez was the city’s first victim of nine homicides in 2018 — the most in Lodi’s history — and is one of two from that year that remain unsolved.
Leticia Galvan, co-founder of the Luis G. Alvarez Jr. Rewards for Justice Foundation, said the reward — initially $4,000 in August of 2020 with $1,000 from Lodi Crime Stoppers — is the first the nonprofit has offered since its creation to help solve cold cases.
Galvan said the increase was made possible by a $5,000 donation from Mark Waterford, owner of Manteca Ford.
“We thought $10,000 would entice people more,” she said. “Since Stockton Crime Stoppers offers $10,000, we wanted to offer something like that too, and we were thankfully able to increase (ours) this year.”
The foundation is named after Galvan’s son, who was murdered in 2016 at the age of 30 when he was shot by an assailant from the roof of the Star Hotel on Main Street.
His murder remained unsolved for nearly a year, and while Lodi Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward, no witnesses came forward.
The Galvans then created the foundation to assist the Lodi and Stockton Crime Stoppers in offering larger rewards.
Lodi Crime Stoppers typically offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information leading to arrests, while Stockton Crime Stoppers offers as much as $10,000.
Alvarez’s killer, Wendell Lindsey, was arrested in January of 2017 and sentenced to nine years in prison eight months later.
However, Galvan said she recently received a letter from the California Department of Corrections that her son’s killer will be released next month.
“It’s upsetting,” she said. “Because a big chunk of his sentence was just taken away, and he’s only done four years. It’s sad. Our justice system is broken.”
While a reward did not play a factor in Lindsey’s arrest, the Galvans decided to continue on with the foundation and help other police departments and families find justice.
The foundation will be working with Lodi police on another cold case in the near future, Galvan said, and the Manteca Police Department has asked for assistance on a cold case it is working.
Galvan said she hopes the $10,000 now being offered for the Hernandez cold case will convince someone to provide information about his murder.
“Someone out there knows something about this,” she said. “We just need them to come forward so his family can get justice. It’s so sad when things happen and there’s no closure. We don’t want anyone to be in our position.”
Lodi detectives are asking anyone with information about the Hernandez homicide to call 209-333-6727, Detective Raul Elias at 209-269-4839, or email relias@lodi.gov.
You can also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 or www.369crime.com to remain anonymous. You may also be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward of as much as $1,000. Reference case #18-521 when reporting.
For more information about the Luis G. Alvarez, Jr. Rewards for Justice Foundation, visit www.lgajfoundation.org.