Last month, the city’s Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee supported a local philanthropist’s plan to provide affordable housing in the Heritage District, but said the structure did not consist with the neighborhood.
On Wednesday, applicant John Kautz submitted a revised plan for the project. And although several Heritage District residents voiced concern and opposition, SPARC members approved the project by a 4-0 vote.
Committee member Trent Diehl told Kautz to continue expecting complaints before and after Wednesday’s meeting, as well as leading up to the City of Lodi Planning Commission where the project will be discussed further.
“I know at the last hearing, we all knew, you were frustrated, you were deflated,” Diehl said. “And I really appreciate that you came back to us with changes ... I’m looking at the changes you made. I like them more. I appreciate that you listened to what certain committee members said and I’m looking forward to this project.”
Kautz reduced the size of the two-story structure, to be located at 620 S. Central Ave., from 16 units to 12, and altered the exterior by adding a “belly band” around the building to separate a two-color scheme.
Both stories of the building were previously taupe, and now the ground floor will be agate while the second story remains its original color scheme.
The units will still be two-bedroom dwellings with full kitchens, living and dining areas.
There will still be 16 parking spaces located to the rear of the project, of which 12 will be covered.
“I just appreciate the SPARC giving us an opportunity to basically downsize the building, but make it conform more to the community, and I’d really like the public to know that this is not a shelter,” Kautz said. “It is affordable housing. It is giving people a chance to get off the street and get a better life for themselves. Most of these will be working families and I think it will enhance the area. I’m proud of what we put together.”
Neighbors still were not convinced.
Kathy Ruotolo lives near the project, and said it would increase traffic in the district and be a detriment that would only attract more homeless, more drug trafficking and prostitution.
“We’ve had in the last 36 months, eight cars that have been totaled here on Tokay Street, from Tokay all the way to Harold (Street),” she said. “One has been mine, by a drunk driver. You’re going to be taking 24 more cars coming out of Tokay Street. We can’t get out of our driveways now, as it is, due to the traffic. That’s just going to increase everything for us as homeowners. We have so many apartment buildings here now, putting another one is not good for the community.”
In a letter to the committee read by administrative assistant Kari Chadwick during the meeting, Ramon Yepez wrote that if the city is interested in affordable housing, it should consider neighborhoods other than those in the Heritage District.
Yepez added that the claim made by Kautz at the Aug. 24 hearing that the project would eliminate drug dealers and users that have taken over the lot was a scare tactic, stating the lot was just that: an empty lot.
“This is not a case of NIMBY (Not in My Backyard),” Yepez wrote. “The city started with the Tiny Homes project in the Eastside. Then a homeless shelter. Now affordable housing. It is clear that the city has decided that the Eastside will bear the entire burden of the homeless problem in Lodi. This is a city-wide problem that is being dumped on Eastside residents.”
Kautz did have his share of supporters write letters to the committee as well.
“I think it would be a great improvement to the neighborhood and I fully support the project,” Joe Murphy wrote. “As with most cities in the Central Valley, infill projects should be welcomed, and entry level housing options need to be expanded. I have seen some of the projects Mr. Kautz has built, and he always does a great job. His projects are always an improvement to neighborhoods and I’m sure this project, if approved, will be also.”
Committee member Lisa Craig said she visited the site after receiving the revised plans, and was glad Kautz listened to SPARC to make it fit with the neighborhood.
However, she said she was concerned with the information being put forth to the neighborhood that what was proposed was a homeless shelter.
“I think (community development) director (John) Della Monica stated very clearly in a letter that went out to the community that this is affordable housing,” she said. “And affordable housing is defined by the city as either low-income or very low income. I looked up area median income for Lodi, and we’re looking at people living in these that make between $17,000 and $47,000 a year. So this is what is low income housing in our community. Anything below that is considered people with homelessness.”
The project will be discussed at a future planning commission meeting. Committee member Roger Stafford was absent from Wednesday’s meeting.