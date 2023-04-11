LODI — New California mandates are requiring state residents to reduce the amount of organic waste going to landfills.
The UC Master Gardeners of San Joaquin County will offer a workshop about organic waste, including how to reduce the amount of organic material people throw away. Waste Management will be in attendance to discuss AB 1383 and what it means to Lodi residents.
The workshop runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 17 at the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi.
Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit sjmastergardeners.ucanr.edu/?newsitem=97268.
— K. Cathey
Sayla Music Academy to host Grand Recital
LODI — The Lodi community is invited to attend Sayla Music Academy’s Grant Recital starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at the Church of God 7th Day, 2100 Tienda Drive, Lodi.
The bi-annual recital is Sayla’s largest event of the year, featuring performances by the music school’s students. Programs will begin at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.saylamusicacademy.com.
— K. Cathey
Germans from Russia historical group to meet
LODI — The Lodi Chapter of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia will hold its spring meeting at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at First Baptist Church, Room 6, 267 N. Mills Ave., Lodi.
The program will feature special guest speaker Wayne Garman, who will be presenting the history of Ukraine in a livestreamed interactive event.
The general public is welcome to attend.
— Wes Bowers
‘Dine and Dance’ on Thursdays at Blend Ultra Lounge
LODI — Akire Design & Production hosts “Dine and Dance” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays at Blend Ultra Lounge, 115 S. School St., Suite 13, Lodi.
Learn a different Latin dance like the salsa and the cha-cha every two weeks while the Blend chefs serve up some of their signature dishes.
For more information, visit www.tinyurl.com/DineDanceBlend.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin Farm Bureau to offer training sessions
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Farm Bureau is offering the following upcoming training sessions:
• Heat Stress & Illness Prevention: Learn to identify the symptoms of heat-related illnesses, along with steps to help care for a victim and prevention strategies. 9 to 10:30 a.m. April 19 (English) or 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 19 (Spanish); $10 for members or $20 for non-members.
• Food Safety Modernization Act: Required by federal law for personnel who handle food produce for human consumption; employee-level training. 9 to 10:30 a.m. April 25 (English) or 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 25 (Spanish); $20 for members or $40 for non-members.
• Shop Safety Training: Employee-level training on general safety practices, including battery handling, safe metal work and more. 9 to 10:30 a.m. April 26 (English only); $10 for members or $20 for non-members.
• Resperatory Protection & FIT Testing: Overview of what is required of a respiratory and why it’s important to use respirators. Per OSHA, anyone wanting to be FIT tested must bring medical clearance. 9 to 11 a.m. May 2 (English) or 1 to 3 p.m. May 2 (Spanish); $10 for members or $20 for non-members.
Classes will be held at the farm bureau office, 3290 N. Ad Art Road, Stockton. For more information or to register, email kobi@sjfb.org.
— K. Cathey
Grants available for California restaurant owners
SACRAMENTO — The nonprofit California Restaurant Foundation is now accepting applications $5,000 grants through its third Restaurants Care Resilience Fund. Applications will be accepted until May 7. This year’s grants can be applied to technology adoption, equipment upgrades, employee onboarding and retention, or unforeseen hardships.
Grants will be available to all California-based restaurant owners located in PG&E service areas that have less than five units and less than $3 million in revenue. Priority will be given to restaurants that have yet to receive a grant; however, previous recipients are encouraged to re-apply.
Applications are available at www.restaurantscare.org/resilience.
The Resilience Fund is also accepting additional support from corporations, foundations, and individuals who want to invest in California’s restaurant recovery. Donations of all sizes are accepted and celebrated at www.restaurantscare.org/resilience.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.