STOCKTON — Plans to build nearly 50 units for homeless veterans in French Camp could take another small step forward Tuesday.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors will consider rezoning 4.75 acres of a 16-acre site at Manthey and Mathews roads in order to build a long-awaited veterans supportive housing development.
Victory Gardens, which will provide 49 housing units for 130 homeless veterans, both single and those with families, will be located on a currently vacant piece of land just west of the Health Plan of San Joaquin.
In February, supervisors unanimously approved a two-year lease agreement on the site with the Housing Authority of the County of San Joaquin.
It was determined the site was a suitable location for the project based on its close proximity to transportation, as well as existing veterans, medical and community services.
Along with being located near Health Plan of San Joaquin, Victory Gardens will also be near San Joaquin General Hospital and its dialysis center, as well as the Veteran’s Stockton Clinic.
While the site has been deemed appropriate, county staff said it is still zoned Public Facilities, which does not permit housing.
According to the project analysis included with Tuesday’s staff report, a 4,000 square-foot community center is also proposed on the site, as well as an 800-square-foot maintenance building.
Two full-time staff members and two part-time employees are expected to be working at the development once complete, the analysis reports.
Supervisors will discuss the rezoning during the afternoon session of its meeting, which begins at 1:30 p.m. in Board Chambers, 22 N. San Joaquin St., sixth floor, in Stockton.
WOW presentation
Supervisors will also receive a presentation on the World of Wonders Science Museum Expansion Project, which involves replacing seven buildings in the 100 block of North Sacramento Street in Downtown Lodi to accommodate the proposed WOW Plaza.
The project would close off that block of Sacramento Street to traffic and turn it into a walking space for the science plaza.
The plaza would include a courtyard that features a planetarium and outdoor amphitheater with a 60-foot media dome to display educational films, 3D videos and more.
A custom-built carousel with hand-carved painted animals would also be included in the plaza.
The WOW Museum’s board of directors is currently searching for investors to generate funds for the $24 million project.
Also scheduled
Woodbridge resident Mary Avanti is urging neighbors to attend the meeting and voice concerns during public comment about the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s decision to suspend the Community Car Program in August.
Sheriff Pat Withrow made the decision to put eight more deputies back on routine patrols as his office faces a staffing shortage.
The Community Car Program assigns units to densely populated areas of the county, such as Woodbridge, Lockeford, Clements, Morada and Thornton as a form of public outreach and to ensure safety.
The public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting will be in the morning. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.