Reflection and restoration: Religious trek includes stop at Lodi’s homeless access center

Several members of the Episcopal Church are currently on a trek through California to view sites of past and present injustices, and it will make a stop in Lodi next week.
The 22-day tour, called El Camino de la Pascua or “The Way of Easter” will tour several of Central California’s troubling locales as well as places of healing and restoration.
In addition, the tour will investigate places of crucifixion, hope and resurrection pertaining to environmental, migrant and racial justice.
The tour began April 22 in Manzanar to visit the site of former Japanese internment camps.
The 1,100-mile trip will end on May 13 in Turlock and Merced, but not before the group stops in Lodi May 9 to view the city’s access center for the homeless.
Deacon Tom Hampson of St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church said it was exciting to participate in the nearly month-long journey
“We’re really looking forward to welcoming the camino,” Hampson said. “Both to have the experience of what’s happening at the access center, because we see it as a way to address challenges the homeless face every day, but also to show how the church is involved with it.”
The delegation will arrive at the access center at 3:30 p.m. and meet with members of the Lodi Committee on Homelessness to discuss how the access center was created and how it is helping the city’s unsheltered.
Johnny Coughran, a member of the LCOH, will also highlight some of the successful transitions that have come out of the access center.
“We, as a community, feel honored to have the Diocese make time to come and see what we have been doing,” he said. “My hope is that they walk away encouraged, inspired, and supportive. We truly feel like we have a team in place that can lead an ‘overcoming homelessness’ model to be duplicated nationwide.”
The Right Rev. David C. Rice, Bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin said the El Camino de la Pascua will provide an opportunity, for the organization and its partners to begin a “reckoning” with our past and present.
“This reckoning prompts us to acknowledge and hopefully to learn from our culpability and complicit participation in fostering oppressive systems and structures and circumstances, which have and continue, to oppress marginalized people,” he said. “Moreover, our ‘Camino’ will direct our attention and yes, our hearts, to places of hope. It is that hope upon which we build a different future.”
The Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin is part of The Episcopal Church and consists of 19 faith communities throughout the Central Valley, Sierra Foothills and the Episcopal Conference Center at Oakhurst. In 2019, diocese members participated in the Pilgrimage of Hope, a 17-day, 200-mile walk from Fresno to Sacramento that promoted advocacy for, and awareness of, the plight of California’s immigrants.
In 2015, representatives of the diocese participated in the Tour Against Trafficking, a 763-mile bike tour that raised $50,000 to support organizations that support survivors of human trafficking.
“EDSJ continues to emerge as a Faith Community ‘on the move,’” Rice said. “This was evident in our
‘pilgrimage’ in 2019 and our ‘tour’ in 2015. We remain committed to joining our sisters and brothers, who are, far too often, not seen or heard, namely, those who are most marginalized. Thus, we remain on the move to see, and listen, and to respond. That’s what this year’s ’camino’ is all about.”
The Diocese of San Joaquin consists of faith communities from Bakersfield and Ridgecrest in the south to Lodi in the north.
