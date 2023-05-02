Reflection and restoration: Religious trek includes stop at Lodi’s homeless access center

Several members of the Episcopal Church are currently on a trek through California to view sites of past and present injustices, and the group will make a stop in Lodi next week to visit the city’s temporary access center for the homeless. The tour began April 22 in Manzanar to visit the site of former Japanese internment camps.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

The 22-day tour, called El Camino de la Pascua or “The Way of Easter” will tour several of Central California’s troubling locales as well as places of healing and restoration.