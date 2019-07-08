San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of two bodies found on a boat near Ski Beach in Stockton on Friday at about 4 a.m.
The Sheriff's Office said a boater found her fiance, later identified as 57-year-old John Lebarre, and his daughter, Denielle Lebarre, 26, unresponsive on their boat.
The exact cause of death is unknown, but the Sheriff's Office said it is a potential carbon monoxide poisoning incident.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Lake event honors historic moon landing
LODI — The Stockton Astronomical Society and the Lodi Lake Nature Area Docents will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s moon landing at 8 to 10 p.m. on Friday at Lodi Lake Park, 1101 W Turner Road in Lodi.
The telescopes will be set up on the north side of the Lake near the new boat launch area. The evening will be filled with a spectacular night of star-gazing.
People will be able to view the moon, Jupiter, Saturn and many more celestial wonders.
The Discovery Center located at the entrance of the lake will be open at 7 p.m. Families can explore the exhibits on display in the Discovery Center, Kids can pet skunks, raccoons, and squirrels.
Both events are free. Parking fees in the park will be enforced but parking on the street is free.
This is a special event and the entrance gates will be locked at 8:30 p.m. to incoming cars. The exit gate will remain unlocked for this event.
For more information regarding this event please contact Julie Giometti-Wahl, (559) 240-5612 or contact the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department at (209) 333-6742.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi chamber to host lunch and learn
LODI — The Lodi District Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch and learn on Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. at the chamber of commerce office, 35 S. School St. in Lodi.
Members can learn about Cherokee Memorial and the funeral industry. Lunch is free.
Guests can ask as many questions as they want about the cemetery and funeral industry, and learn why pre-planning funerals, is a smart decision.
— Oula Miqbel
Becerra leads coalition to protect the ACA
SACRAMENTO — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, leading a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia, provided a supplemental briefing at the Fifth Circuit Court’s request, reiterating the vast impacts that Texas v. United States would have on California and states across the nation.
In the filing, the Attorneys General demonstrate their standing in the case by outlining the direct negative impacts that the dismantling of the ACA would have on their states. They further argue that – regardless of the federal government’s abrupt decision to abandon their defense of the ACA — active legal issues remain before the Court, including the continued conflict between the positions taken by Texas’ plaintiff state coalition and the federal government.
On June 26, 2019, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit asked for a supplemental briefing from Attorney General Becerra and his coalition.
The Attorneys General argue that the positions taken by the Trump Administration and the Texas-led coalition are legally incorrect and dangerous to our healthcare system.
Dismantling the ACA would cost the United States between $150 billion and $350 billion over the next decade. Further, if affirmed, the District Court’s decision would affect nearly every American, putting at risk:
• More than 12 million Americans who received coverage through Medicaid expansion—including over 6.5 million people in California’s state coalition;
• 12 million seniors who receive a Medicare benefit to afford prescription drugs;
• 133 million Americans, including 17 million kids, with pre-existing health conditions—including over 66 million people in California’s coalition;
• Nearly 5 million individuals in California’s coalition who receive tax credits to help afford insurance through individual marketplaces;
• Millions of working families who rely on high-quality employer-sponsored insurance plans; and
• More than $702 billion in federal funding to California’s coalition of states, including Medicaid expansion and public health dollars.
— Oula Miqbel