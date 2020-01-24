SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — Caltrans will perform one-way traffic control at the Mokelumne River Bridge on Highway 12 on Jan. 28- 31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. One-way traffic control will resume on Feb. 4 from 9 p.m. p.m. until 5 a.m. Feb. 5. The highway will be completely closed at 9 p.m. that night, and reopen at 5 a.m. on Feb. 6.
The closure is required to lift and weigh the bridge deck swing span, and the full closure will not allow the bridge to be opened for boats.
Caltrans will then perform a 55-hour full closure of that segment of Highway 12 from 10 a.m. on March 27 to 5 a.m. March 30. Work scheduled during this closure includes removal of the bridge “end jacks,” which secure the movable bridge back into alignment with the roadway after having opened for boat traffic.
Three additional 55-hour full closures are also scheduled from mid-April to early May 2020. Dates have yet to be finalized.