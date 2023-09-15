For the last five months, a small outdoor produce market has taken up digs in the parking lot at the corner of Church and Pine streets one Sunday a month.
Similar to a farmer’s market, the Bringing It Home Community Market features local growers offering their produce, as well as handcrafted items and music.
The last market of the year will be this Sunday, and will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Organizer Laura McIntosh said this weekend’s market wasn’t planned, but popular demand from patrons coaxed her and Lynn and Fausto Echeverria — owners of Ruby’s Bakery & Cafe — to hold one last event of the year.
“It’s really just a fun gathering for the community,” McIntosh said. “Doing this with Ruby’s — Fausto and Lynn support this community so much, and this is our way of giving back to the community.”
McIntosh is the creator and host of “Bringing It Home,” a PBS and CreateTV series that tells the stories of artisan manufacturers, craftsmen, growers, ranchers and chefs from around the world.
Of the farming and crafting communities she has featured on her show, McIntosh said San Joaquin County is one of the largest in the state.
The idea to hold “pop-up” markets came to her during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people would ask her where they could go to get fresh produce, given that farmers markets had been shut down due to safety concerns.
“So my partner and I set up a pop-up store at the corner of Alpine and Eight Mile roads,” she said. “It was a huge success. And then we started doing pop-ups in the years after COVID in various places.”
It wasn’t until earlier this year that McIntosh and her partner decided to hold a once-a-month pop-up at Ruby’s Bakery & Cafe, inviting anyone who wanted to sell their crafts pr produce for the day.
They decided the market would run between the cherry picking season of May, and the harvest season of August.
“They’ve been hugely popular,” McIntosh said. “People keep asking if they can be a vendor, and I’d love to have them all participate, but we didn’t want to single out anyone, and we decided to keep it like a small boutique market.
Produce, food and crafts at this Sunday’s market will all be Hispanic themed to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.
One of the vendors at the market will be Casita Michi, a regular at past events, offering up a variety of scented candles, including Hermosa, Madre and California Amor.
The Community Market is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ruby’s Bakery & Cafe parking lot, at the corner of Church and Pine streets.
