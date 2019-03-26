S.J., state officials gather at Lodi homeless trouble spot

A group of county and state officials and various public safety officers met Monday afternoon at the home of Lodi resident Amanda Lee to tour a homeless encampment, which has overwhelmed residents in the Yokuts Drive neighborhood.
The area, nicknamed the Bermuda Triangle, is situated beneath the Highway 99 underpass between East Turner Road near the Mokelumne River. It has become a place of residence for a troop of unsheltered homeless in Lodi seeking refuge in the illegal encampment that is riddled in jurisdictional ambiguity.
Following a meeting with local government entities and safety agencies, the city has found that the regulating entity responsible for the encampment is the state of California and the California Highway Patrol, according to Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer.
“We held a meeting last week with Mayor Mark Chandler, Caltrans, CHP, the Lodi Police Department, and delegates from (Assemblyman) Jim Cooper's office and (Senator) Cathleen Galgiani’s. The consensus following that meeting was that the state and CHP acknowledged their responsibility for overseeing that area,” Schwabauer said.
Although Lee was not at the meeting, she did attend a San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors meeting where she spoke before board members Katherine Miller and Chuck Winn, who both toured the encampment Monday afternoon.
“We have assembled a task force to inspect these issues. In the last point in time count we found that about 15 percent of the homeless population admitted to being dependent on drugs,” Miller said.
Although the data collected from the point in time count taken this past January has not been completed, Miller staid that there are plans to create housing in French Camp for unsheltered veterans and their families.
“We made sure to record veterans that have become homeless because there is federal funding available for veterans,” Miller said. “But what we need to address this issue on a large scale is immediate unrestricted funding, so we can begin building emergency shelters.”
As the county waits for more funding opportunities, Lee proposed the county create a tent city in French Camp near the San Joaquin County Jail and San Joaquin General Hospital.
“It would allow the homeless to assemble in a designated location and allow nonprofits and local agencies to maximize their service efforts,” Lee said.
Both Miller and Winn rejected the proposition due to issues surrounding tent cities located in Modesto and Sacramento.
“Our issue with a tent city is that it allows women and children living in these camps to be vulnerable to attacks, and just recently the tent town in Modesto had a reported homicide,” Winn said. “Our officers are already being strained due to homelessness and we fear that a tent town will only exacerbate that.”
Lodi Police Chief Tod Patterson believes that the homeless issue has intensified since 2014 when Proposition 47 was passed.
Prop 47, which was authored by then California attorney general Kamala Harris, was written with the intention of reducing the state's prison population by releasing inmates incarcerated for nonviolent offenses, such as drug possession, vandalism, and shoplifting. Prop 47 also changed their charges from felonies to misdemeanors.
“We have created a revolving door for homeless offenders, due to prop 47. It makes it difficult for us to do our job. There are people that are homeless that I recognize because I have booked them about 50 times for the same crime,” Patterson said. “Our hands are tied because there is only so much we can do with the laws we have in place currently.”
The proposition has come under scrutiny from Cooper, who has worked to pass an initiative that would address the ‘”frequent-fliers’” in the prison system that have abused the prop.
“The initiative will be on the November 2020 ballot for people to vote on,” said Mikey Hothi, district director for Cooper..
With the opportunity to vote on the proposition more than a year away, residents of Yokuts Drive are in search of a more immediate solution for their neighborhood.
“We have about 9,000 feet of fencing that we plan to install along the encampment site. We are still in the planning stages of this project, but we are planning to replace it with more robust fencing, and not the same Cyclone fence that exists now,” said Skip Allum, a public information officer for Caltrans.