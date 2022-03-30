While Lodi has long been known for its wines, a local family’s twist on the tasting experience has earned them a top honor in the tourism industry.
The Coldani family and their Calivines Winery and Olive Mill will be named Tourism Advocate of the Year by Visit Lodi! at the Spirit of Tourism Awards event on May 3.
“When the Coldani family opened their olive oil tasting room, it was a game-changer for Lodi Tourism,” Visit Lodi! president and CEO Nancy Beckman said.
“They gave visitors to Lodi a different kind of tasting experience,” she said. “Recently, they have made a significant investment in Lodi — producing their own wine brand and building a beautiful new tasting room that includes a production viewing hall.”
Last September, the Coldanis unveiled their Calivines Wines at a new tasting facility at 13950 Thornton Road, right next to the Calivirgin offices.
The new building features an olive oil tasting bar, a wine bar, indoor common area where guests can drink Calivines Wines, as well as an outdoor patio area.
“Visitors to their facility can not only taste their award-winning olive oils, but can wine taste, enjoy some food, catch some music, and soon will be able to see first-hand how olive oil is produced,” Beckman said. “The Coldani family is truly providing a one-of-a-kind Lodi visitor experience.”
Also being honored is Jeremy Wine Co., which Visit Lodi! has named Winery of the Year for the second time.
Beckman said the winery is not only producing amazing wines, but is are known for its hospitality and customer service.
“They are a favorite of visitors and locals alike,” she said. “Jeremy and Choral (Trettavik) are very giving of their time and resources and they actively support the Lodi tourism efforts whether it is pouring their wine at local events, participating in a Visit Lodi tourism promotion, or supporting the Winegrape Commission’s marketing efforts.”
Both the Coldanis and Jeremy Wine Co. were honored with these awards in 2020.
The Spirit of Tourism replaces Visit Lodi!’s Annual Tourism Lunch, which was typically held during the lunch hour at Wine & Roses.
The new event has relocated to Hutchins Street Square, and will be held from 3- 5 p.m.
The first hour will serve as a reception for the award winners, and the second hour will feature the program and awards presentation.
Six Lodi restaurants will be providing small bites, and Jeremy Wine Co.’s wines will be poured. Tickets are $30 per person if purchased before April 11 and $35 afterward until April 20. They can be purchased at the Downtown Visitor Center, 25 N. School St., or 209-365-1195.
