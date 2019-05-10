LODI — Proactive enforcement led to three felony arrests for the Lodi Police Department on Thursday.
At approximately 5 p.m. Thursday, detectives from the Special Investigations Unit contacted three males on the 400 block of East Vine Street, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The males were identified as Adam Aleman, 23, Miguel Lopez, 18 and Christian Alonzo, 18, all of Lodi.
Aleman was found to be on parole and a loaded 9mm handgun was located during a parole search.
Aleman, Alonzo and Looez were all arrested on suspicion of several felony weapons and gang-related charges.
— John Bays
Groundbreaking for Papa’s Plaza to be Wednesday
LODI — Andy and Jennifer Pappas, owners of Papapavlos Bistro & Bar in Lincoln Center in Stockton, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Lodi Papa’s Plaza on Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m, at the corner of Lockeford and School streets.
Attendees will be able to taste beer and wine from Oak Ridge Winery, Klinker Brick Winery, Paskett Winery, Five Window Beer Company, and Sierra Nevada, as well as appetizers provided by Papapavlos, including anti-pasta platters, and an assortment of fruit and cheeses.
“Like everyone who knows about Papapavlos coming to Lodi, I am very excited because his lamb chops and Greek salads are some of the Patrick family’s favorites,” said Lodi Chamber President & CEO Pat Patrick. “Papa’s Plaza will also become the anchor of North School Street and will create more economic development for the downtown corridor.”
Papa’s Plaza will also include Maddog and Pepper Bakery Cafe, a Corner Scone Company, and Bay Equity Home Loans.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Lodi library to host classes on diabetes on Wednesday
LODI — Lodi Public Library to host Diabetes Among Friends class on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Library Community Room at 201 W. Locust St. in Lodi.
The classes will be held over the course of five weeks and include topics that help individuals with diabetes understand their disease and how to care for their health and improve their health conditions.
The classes are being held through a collaborative effort between the library and Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.
More information about the classes can be found online at http://library.lodi.gov
The classes will be offered with Spanish translation. Interested individuals seeking translation are encouraged to call 209-333-3044.
— Oula Miqbel
Amgen Tour to go through Stockton on Tuesday
STOCKTON —The most elite cyclists from around the world will be riding through Stockton for the 2019 Amgen Tour of California on Tuesday. Since 2006, the annual professional cycling event brings thousands of people to California cities to watch and compete in the Tour de France-style race.
Stockton will host Stage 3 of the AMGEN Tour of California, a 777-mile cycling race through 13 host cities from Sacramento to Pasadena. Signs will line the Stockton course route, and spectators are encouraged. All travelers should be aware of street closures and travel alerts.
Cyclists will begin this leg of the tour near the Stockton Arena at approximately 10 a.m., to loop the course twice including east on Fremont Street, south on Center Street, and east on Weber Avenue to El Dorado Street before ultimately heading west on Highway 4/Charter Way.
Street closures will be in effect from 9:45 to 11:30 a.m. Streets will be closed to travel and through traffic.
Please plan your viewing spot, arrive early, watch for signs and traffic controls, and enjoy the race.
For additional information about the Stockton leg of the AMGEN Tour of California and other tour day festivities – that begin as early as 8:30 a.m., please visit www.visitstockton.org or call 877-778-6258.
— Oula Miqbel
Job fair for security professionals to be Monday
STOCKTON — Allied Universal, will host an open house hiring event for security professionals on Monday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the company’s branch office located at 1341 W. Robinhood Drive, Suite B7 in Stockton,
Allied Universal seeks to hire 15 full-time and part-time security professionals. Allied Universal is a leading security and facility services company in North America with over 200,000 employees and revenues over $7 billion annually. The company provides security services and technology solutions nationally and internationally.
Allied Universal is responsible for protecting client sites covering multiple specialty sectors such as higher education, healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, government, and corporate campuses.
Potential applicants are encouraged to apply online at http://jobs.aus.com before attending the hiring event.
— Oula Miqbel
Stockton man sentenced after sting operation for $6K worth of crack cocaine
STOCKTON — A Stockton man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday on drug distribution charges following a sting operation.
David Alhaqq, 56, previously pleaded guilty to the charges Jan. 3, after a law enforcement source bought crack cocaine from him, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
In November 2016, the confidential source bought about 6 ounces of crack cocaine for $6,000 in Lodi, according to the release.
Just before the transaction, Alhaqq met with a third party in a parking lot to obtain a white box, which contained the drugs, before presenting it to the source, according to the release.
— Sacramento Bee
Vehicular manslaughter case for Mow pushed back
STOCKTON — A preliminary hearing in Port Commissioner Victor Mow’s vehicular manslaughter case was postponed Thursday to allow a report to be prepared for the visiting judge presiding over the proceedings.
San Joaquin County prosecutor Robert Baysinger and defense attorney Al Ellis agreed that July 25 would be the court date for their next appearance before Judge Roy Hashimoto. It is possible a new date for the preliminary hearing will be set that day.
“We wanted the judge, a visiting judge, to have as much information as possible concerning Victor,” Ellis said of 77-year-old Mow, a former Stockton vice mayor and San Joaquin County supervisor.
Mow was arrested Nov. 28 on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence following a fatal nighttime collision with 82-year-old Muhammad Ashraf Butt, who was pushing his walker across Country Club Boulevard west of Interstate 5 after leaving the Masjid Al Emaan mosque, where he had been worshipping.
Mow remained at the scene following the accident.
Responding officers determined Mow was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time his vehicle struck Butt. His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.10 percent, higher than the legal limit of 0.08 percent to be considered legally impaired, police reported.
— Stockton Record
Consumers can get Fiat Chrysler settlement relief
SACRAMENTO — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Friday announced that consumers may begin to apply for relief as part of the coordinated government and private class action settlements with Fiat Chrysler.
The settlements announced in January 2019 and approved on May 3 resolved allegations that the company violated environmental and consumer protection laws by using “defeat device software” to circumvent emissions testing.
Fiat Chrysler is accused of installing the defeat device software in approximately 100,000 vehicles nationwide and about 13,500 vehicles in California. The affected vehicles are 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500s equipped with 3.0L EcoDiesel engines.
With court approval of the settlements, consumers may now begin scheduling appointments to receive approved emissions modifications on their vehicles, along with extended warranties.
Consumers may also submit claims for monetary compensation. Owners and lessees are not required to receive the approved emissions modification.
Current owners and lessees of the vehicles can learn more about the approved emissions modification, and schedule appointments to receive the approved emissions modification and extended warranty, and class members may submit claims for monetary compensation (ranging from $990 to $3,075 per eligible class member), by visiting www.ecodieselsettlement.com.
— Oula Miqbel
3 Sacramento power poles struck in 36 hours
Sacramento Metropolitan Utility District is asking area drivers to “steer clear” after three of its power poles have been struck since Wednesday night.
Three car accidents affecting power poles had occurred in a 36-hour stretch starting Wednesday, SMUD said in a tweet Friday morning.
California Highway Patrol crews closed lanes of traffic as SMUD crews worked for hours early Friday to repair a pole hit before 5 a.m. at Hazel and Central avenues in Orangevale. More than 1,900 lost power due to the crash.
— Sacramento Bee