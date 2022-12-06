They come from every direction, pushing shopping carts stuffed with their worldly possessions. Many bring with them their addictions, bad habits, and the illegal demons that imprison them.
Some suffer from mental illness, compounded by drug habits.
Others were turned onto the streets because of a financial reversal, rising rents, job loss, or some other unfortunate event. Some lost everything because of poor choices.
All are welcome at Lodi’s new temporary homeless shelter on Sacramento Street, next to the Salvation Army.
It could easily be called the “Center of Hope.”
The city’s new low-bar shelter houses 49 souls who previously had nowhere else to go but the home of last resort: the streets.
When individuals present themselves at the shelter’s doorstep, most of them are ready to make life-changing decisions, according to Lodi Community Development Director John Della Monica. There is evidence of this because individuals must hand over all the illicit drugs they’ve cherished. And they do so willingly, says Della Monica.
Della Monica has been the lead person for the city in its efforts to tackle homelessness in town. He and his department are overseeing the development of an access center that will ultimately be the city’s permanent mechanism for dealing with homeless and unsheltered people.
Last year the city finalized plans to build the access center, gaining city council approval in October, 2021. They secured a $2 million grant from the county to buy property on Sacramento Street, and additional state money to build a center. The access center is about a year away from completion, according to Della Monica.
Over the next year, the temporary shelter will morph into the permanent access center, which will also provide shelter and expanded services for clients.
The city opened the shelter this past summer as a way to make an immediate impact on the growing homeless problem. Business owners and residents alike have complained for years about people sleeping in parks, in doorways, on sidewalks and in other public spaces. There have also been complaints about individuals using such places as toilets.
Tent City
There is a large, cavernous warehouse building on the property. Inside the building is a huge 80 x 100-foot tent that has been erected. Inside the tent is a virtual city where temporary residents can sleep, watch TV, grab a bite to eat, and store their belongings — and feel safe.
The shelter provides a warm and dry environment, showers, clothing, food, cots, and assistance. Pets are also welcome.
Della Monica says pets, partners, and possessions are all allowed inside the shelter, but not much else.
Elsewhere in the building is a “clothing bank,” where residents can get used clothing for free. All of the items in the bank were donated, says Della Monica. “Local churches have really gotten behind this effort,” he says.
There is an emphasis on the word “temporary” because all of the clients are there to focus on getting back on their feet.
Various support services are offered to help them achieve that goal. Della Monica says the longest someone will be allowed to stay is about two months.
Some receive services that don’t require a lengthy stay at the facility. From July to October the shelter transitioned 20 people to the Salvation Army next door or some other county program, helped 13 people gain (or maintain) a job, and 13 individuals were connected to county behavioral health services. That’s after only three months of operation.
The backbone of the shelter’s apparent success is the city’s contractor, Inner City Action, who operates the facility. While Inner City is based in Stockton, 20 years ago pastors Frank and Kim Saldana began their ministry of service to “hurting men and women” in Manteca. They brought their ministry to Stockton, starting with a team of 12 volunteers feeding the homeless under the Crosstown Freeway.
The weekly food service soon included clothing distributions and spiritual guidance. Participation ballooned from 50 to 500 people accepting assistance. Inner City currently has facilities and a presence in several cities across the Central Valley.
The city has also contracted with Michael Huber of Stockton to operate a safety ambassador program. A team of security personnel patrol neighborhoods in the greater downtown area. One ambassador patrols the area per shift, wearing a body camera and armed with pepper spray. Ambassadors attend patrol briefings at the police department, according to Police Chief Sierra Brucia, who says his officers work well with the security personnel.
Work or leave
Residents of Lodi’s shelter all have responsibilities, says Della Monica. “We’re not allowing people to just sit around,” he says. Many of them work cleaning up the streets and alleys around the shelter. “I doubt you find as much as a gum wrapper,” says Della Monica, obviously proud of the progress. Every client is expected to do some kind of work. “Don’t work, don’t stay,” he says firmly.
The shelter provides three meals a day, and daily services such as mobile showers, scheduled haircuts, clean restrooms (actually, porta potties), phone charging stations, meals for pets, an open coffee bar, clothes closet, snack bar, and storage for residents’ possessions.
Loads of Hope provide free laundry services twice a week. There are also special services, program opportunities, and recovery meetings available to those who need them and are willing.
The $12 million project is entirely paid for by taxpayers through state, federal and county grants. The city is anticipating that state funds will also pay for ongoing maintenance and operations, which will cost an estimated $1 million or more per year, according to City Manager Steve Schwabauer.
Once the shelter is built and operating, Della Monica says it will have a 23,500-square-foot footprint with space for 210 beds, plus office areas for meetings, counseling, administration and other referral services.
Gazing across the parking lot, Della Monica envisions a second phase that will include construction of a separate learning center building that will house classrooms. He estimates it will cost up to $2 million more, money he hopes to get from the county.
Will the new access center and all the efforts by so many solve the chronic homeless problem? There are skeptics galore who say no. Della Monica paraphrases a Bible verse, saying, “The poor will always be with you.” He agrees the problem of homelessness will probably never be solved, but he believes it can be managed.
He is hopeful.
