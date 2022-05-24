VICTOR — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding a shooting that occurred after a pool party was shut down over the weekend.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to several complaints of loud music and traffic issues in the 9800 block of East Victor Road late Sunday afternoon.
Deputies assisted California Highway Patrol Officers several times over the course of the afternoon, reports state, and the party was eventually shut down by 8 p.m.
Guests slowly began leaving the event, but reports state that about 20 minutes after the party had been shut down, gunshots were heard and people began fleeing the area.
Two people were injured during the incident and were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
One person sustained a gunshot wound and the other was trampled after falling, reports state.
According to an announcement on eventbrite.com, the party was a Sukihana Dripn Wet Pool Party at 9808 E. Victor Road.
The party began at 1 p.m., according to the announcement, and was scheduled to end at 8 p.m.
Sukihana is an American reality television personality, rap artist and actress who rose to prominence as a main cast member on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Miami,” according to www.wikipedia.com.
The reality star hosts adult-themed pool parties in various locations across the country, and is hosting one at an undisclosed location in Miami over Memorial Day weekend.
According to that event’s details, the party’s location is disclosed to ticket holders 24-hours prior to the event.
Tickets for her parties range from $20 to $900, and more than 800 people typically attend.
A video featuring Sukihana’s reaction to the shooting was posted on YouTube Monday morning, in which the reality star questions the reasons behind the incident.
“Why would y’all shoot up my pool party like that? I came to Oakland, I came to Sacramento,” she said. “My thinking is, if you can’t go to Sacramento, where can you go?”
San Joaquin County residents commenting on the Sheriff’s Facebook post said vehicles and partygoers blocked traffic along Victor Road and even nearby Locust Tree Road.
“That place needs to be shut down,” Stephen Hopson commented. “Always hundreds of people parking on the road blocking traffic and crossing the highway as if it’s a neighborhood street. Public nuisance.”
Martha Zavala commented that the party was “ridiculous.”
“There were (hundreds) of people out there,” she said. “You couldn’t even drive through Victor Road with people walking on the street and their cars parked on either side of the street. I took another route back home to avoid hitting someone walking on the street. It was that bad.”
The Sheriff’s Office was not releasing any other information about Sunday’s shooting at press time.
Anyone with information was asked to call 209-468-4400, select option 1, and reference case 22-11283. You can also use the SanJoaquinCoSheriff app, or call Stockton CrimeStoppers at 209- 946-0600. CrimeStoppers offers as much as to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
