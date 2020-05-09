GALT — Much like school districts across the state, the Galt Joint Union High School District will be modifying its grading system and graduation requirements for the spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The district’s board of education unanimously approved a temporary amendment to its policy regarding grades and evaluation of student achievement, and graduation requirements during its Thursday night conference call meeting.
For the Class of 2020, superintendent William Spalding recommended allowing seniors to graduate with the requirements that were in place prior to the 2018-2019 academic year.
In 2018, the board approved increasing credits required in both math and science from 20 to 30, and electives from 75 to 95.
Students were also allowed to take either 10 credits of world languages or 10 credits of visual and performing arts prior to the requirement increase. That was changed to a required 20 credits of world languages and a required 10 credits of visual and performing arts.
“We don’t want our seniors to be penalized for not being able to complete a lot of these credits because of this situation we are currently in,” Spalding told the board. “So what the district is asking, is for a one-time waiver for students be allowed to graduate with the previous requirements, and we delay the new requirements for one year.”
The district’s decision to ease graduation requirements comes a few days following a similar move made by the Lodi Unified School District’s board of education.
On Tuesday, the Lodi board approved waiving the district’s requirement of four full years of English in order to graduate, as well as waiving 10 credits of electives for its class of 2020. Seniors can now graduate later this month with just three years of English completed.
Both districts made modification to their graduation requirements as they switched from face-to-face classes on campus to distance learning. However, both districts have acknowledged that they still have many students without access to the Internet to participate in the alternate school method.
To that end, GJUHSD will also change its grading system for students from the traditional letter evaluation — As, Bs, Cs, Ds and Fs — to a Credit/No Credit mark.
Students who would have earned an ‘F’ in a class will now be given the ‘No Credit’ evaluation, Spalding said, while students who would have earned the other four letters as grades will receive the ‘Credit’ grade.
“The concern we had was that this situation presents a lot of challenges, and presents a difficult learning experience for our kids,” he told the board. “The concern also had us wondering ‘does every student have the same equitable level of access to education?’ I know we did a really good job at getting Chromebooks and other materials out to our students for distance learning, but our system is still imperfect.”
Spalding said the modification falls in line with new requirements announced by both the University of California and the California State University systems earlier this year for incoming freshmen in the fall 2020 semester.
“It’s not a perfect system, especially with the situation we all find ourselves in,” board president Daniel Denier said. “If colleges are going to accept students based on these modifications, then it’s the right decision to approve this.”