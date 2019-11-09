The California Department of Transportation will conduct various lane and ramp closures on Interstate 5 and Highway 99 for construction and maintenance activities. Work will not be conducted on Veterans Day. Work will occur as follows:
• Closure of the right lane on northbound I-5 from Beaver Slough to Peltier Road for pavement repair on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Intermittent full closures of the left lane and off-ramp on northbound Highway 99 at Kettleman Lane from Tuesday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• Intermittent full on-ramp closures from Turner Road to northbound Highway 99 from Tuesday to Friday from p.m. to 5 a.m.
• Intermittent full off-ramp closures from southbound Highway 99 to Turner Road from Tuesday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Intermittent closures of the left lane and on-ramp on northbound Highway 99 at the Mokelumne River Bridge from Tuesday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Intermittent full off-ramp closures from southbound Highway 99 to Acampo Road from Tuesday to Friday 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Motorists should expect 10 minute delays, and alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment or materials, and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Four-way stop gets OK for Loel center front
LODI — The Lodi City Council approved a four-way stop near Loel Center, 105 S. Washington St., Lodi, at the intersection of Washington Street and Oak Street, during the Wednesday night City Council meeting at Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St., Lodi.
In the past months, Public Works staff has conducted traffic studies to examine traffic speed, traffic volumes and pedestrians in the location of Walnut and Oak streets.
The studies were performed at the request of the Loel Senior Center, which is located on the southwest side of the intersection. Currently, there is a two-way stop on Oak Street, at the intersection of Washington Street and Oak Street.
The traffic study did not meet the guidelines for a four-way stop, but the combination of senior pedestrian activity generated by the Loel Senior Center and the two bus stop shelters, public works staff recommended installing stop controls on Washington Street and Oak Street.
— Oula Miqbel
New commissioners sought to serve in Lodi
LODI — The Lodi Senior Citizens Commission, Site Plan, and Architectural Review Committee, and Personnel Board of Review will have commissioner terms expiring by the end of the year.
Two commission seats will be vacated on the senior citizen’s commission, and the SPARC Committee and three seats will be termed for the board of review.
Information about each committee can be found at lodi.gov/Boards-Commissions.
People interested in serving on these committees can apply online through the City of Lodi website.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Hospice of San Joaquin marks 5 years
LODI — Hospice of San Joaquin will celebrate five years in Lodi with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. at its Lodi Hospice of San Joaquin office, 1300 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi.
Hospice of San Joaquin has always been committed to ensuring the highest level of care for the patients and families it serves. The workers are proud to touch the lives of individuals throughout San Joaquin County.
The Lodi office serves as a satellite location for HSJ nurses and home health-aides to convene when they are caring for north county patients.
Hospice invites the public to meet some of the dedicated people involved .
The ribbon-cutting ceremony is free and open to the public.
— Oula Miqbel
University of the Pacific to get new school
SACRAMENTO — The University of the Pacific has launched its new School of Health Sciences for Fall 2020, on its Sacramento Campus, 3200 5th Ave., Sacramento,
The School of Health Sciences was established to meet the demands of a health growing industry and will offer new accelerated master’s degree programs in clinical nutrition, nursing, and social work.
The new program has established a doctorate program for occupational therapy for the university’s existing programs in athletic training, audiology, physical therapy, physician assistant studies, and speech-language pathology, with many offered in flexible formats that will be available by Spring 2021.
University of the Pacific leaders are conducting a national search for a dean of the school.
To learn more about the School of Health Sciences, visit pacific.edu, or call Kelly Lootz the School of Health Sciences Recruitment and Outreach Manager at 916-739-7352
— Oula Miqbel
CORRECTIONS
• Reservations must be made for groups or individuals to attend Crane Tours. This information was incorrect on Page 2 of Friday’s News-Sentinel.
• The veterans breakfast at the Almond Drive Estates is only available to residents living in the mobile park. This information was incorrect on Page 2 of Friday’s News-Sentinel.