LODI — The Lodi City Council will hold a special meeting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 to review council appointees. To view the meeting, visit www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi AAUW offers scholarships
LODI — The Lodi branch of the American Association of University Women is offering scholarships of $1,000 to a senior girl from each Lodi Unified School District high school. Students must have a minimum 3.5 grade-point average, and applications must be postmarked no later than March 5. Instructions and applications are available at www.aauwlodi.org.
— Wes Bowers
Woodbridge Irrigation District meeting
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Irrigation District board of directors will hold its regular meeting via Zoom at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. To view the meeting, call the WID office at 209-625-8438 before its broadcast to request a link.
— Wes Bowers