Victim in critical condition following Lodi shooting

A Wednesday night shooting in Lodi left one victim in critical condition.
Lodi police officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 200 block of East Vine Street at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lt. Fernando Martinez, and arrived to find a 34-year-old male victim.
“He was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot would and he was considered to be in critical condition as of last night,” Martinez said late Thursday morning.
Lodian Dustin Duarte said on Thursday that he was on his way to work near the scene of the shooting Wednesday night when he heard between eight and 10 gunshots before a car drove off.
“I walked outside and heard somebody screaming, saying they need help,” Duarte said.
Duarte said he saw approximately three people wearing hoods flee the scene in a car before he noticed the victim — who he did not know personally — laying on the ground.
“He had an injury to his head, and I was just applying pressure until the cops came,” Duarte said.
Despite the potential danger of the situation, Duarte said he was not frightened at the time as he was too busy tending to the victim.
“To be honest, it didn’t really hit me until later,” Duarte said. “I’m first-aid certified, so I guess I went into this blank state of ‘just do what I can.’”