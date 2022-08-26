Lodi Police Department to hold DUI checkpoint this weekend

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH/LODI PD

The Lodi Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint from 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 to 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at an undisclosed location within Lodi city limits.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.