STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Office of Education has announced this year's San Joaquin County Classified School Employees of the Year.
Lodi Unified School District's Peter Lilienstein was honored for the skilled trades category.
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Office of Education has announced this year’s San Joaquin County Classified School Employees of the Year.
Lodi Unified School District’s Peter Lilienstein was honored for the skilled trades category.
Honorees are recognized for their outstanding commitment and dedication to education and to San Joaquin County students.
All winners will be honored on June 8 at the annual county Classified Employees, School Counselor, and Teacher of the Year Awards dinner.
The 2023 Teacher of the Year will be announced at the dinner, which is sponsored by the SJCOE and Self-Help Federal Credit Union.
For more information, visit www.cde.ca.gov/ta/sr/cl.
— Wes Bowers
Woodbridge Fire District board to meet Monday
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Fire District board of directors will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, March 27 at the fire station, 400 E. Augusta St. To view the agenda, visit www.woodbridgefire.org.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County supervisors seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions:
• Behavioral Health Advisory Board — One general interest representative.
• Children and Families Commission — One community member.
• Lodi Community Center Advisory Board — One low-income representative.
• San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control Citizens Advisory Committee — One environmental interest group alternate.
• Thornton Municipal Advisory Council — Three members.
• Woodbridge Municipal Advisory Council — One member.
• Workforce Development Board — Two at-large business representatives.
The deadline to submit applications is April 14. Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the May 23 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, Stockton; online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees; by emailing committees@sjgov.org; or by calling 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers
