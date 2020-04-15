STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Public Health Services has given non-essential businesses the go-ahead to reopen, but with strict guidelines in place to ensure that the coronavirus is not spread by employees or customers.
Dr. Maggie Park, interim Public Health Officer, told the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors at a special Tuesday morning meeting that a revised stay-at-home order would take effect that evening.
The order, Park said, would allow businesses to operate at minimum capability in order to maintain inventory and keep workers employed.
However, businesses must adopt and post a social distancing protocol, she said, which must be displayed on front doors or windows. The protocols must limit the number of customers inside the building, and businesses must provide cleaning supplies and hand sanitizers at various locations on site.
In addition, markers must be placed in various areas to keep customers six feet apart, Park said.
The new order stated that gyms, bingo halls, card rooms, bars, tasting rooms, brew-pubs and in-dining restaurants are to remain closed to the public, as are public and private golf courses, but they could perform minimum basic operations for appropriate staff. Pick-up and delivery food establishments can continue to operate.
Real estate-related businesses such as real estate agents, escrow agents, notaries and title companies are permitted to operate, though “appointments and residential viewings must occur vitrually or, if a virtual viewing is no feasible, by appointment with no more than two visitors at a time,” the order said. Viewings are not allowed when the previous occupant is still residing there, and open houses are not allowed.
Supervisor Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi, asked whether it would be possible for closed businesses to submit applications to the county that briefly describe how they anticipate adhering to Park’s new social distancing protocol.
“If for no other reason, you’d have the ability to preview those plans, and when information comes down that fits that box, they can move forward from scratch,” he said. “There’s an anxiety from a lot of businesses to somehow get the ball rolling, and an application is a good start to begin that process.”
The order comes as the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is flattening across California, yet the peak number of cases expected to emerge in San Joaquin County won’t be seen until the second half of May, Park said.
As of Tuesday, there were 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths in San Joaquin County. Park said 36 cases were confirmed between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning, the largest one-day increase to date in the county.
“It’s a large increase because we’re starting to receive results from Verily,” she said. “With more testing happening, we’re expecting to get more positive cases, and those numbers will stay in that range for the next couple of weeks.”
On April 8, Verily, a subsidiary of the Alphabet Company, began offering free drive-up testing for COVID-19 at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp in collaboration wit the State of California. However, the tests are only for those with referrals from their primary care physicians, and who have exhibited more than one symptom of coronavirus.
Park did not know if any of the recent 36 cases were admitted to hospitals in the county, but hoped their conditions were not severe and they had been told to self-isolate at home.
Dan Burch, administrator with San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services, presented a breakdown of patients being treated for COVID-19 at all hospitals in the county.
According to his presentation, there were 25 patients hospitalized throughout the county on Tuesday morning, with one being treated at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial. One patient is at Dameron Hospital, and 14 are at St. Joseph’s Medical Center.
When the county experiences its peak of positive COVID-19 cases next month, Burch said, Lodi Memorial will have 16 intensive care unit beds possibly available for a surge in patients.
The hospital has 194 beds, he said, with a surge capacity of 119.
Chuck Davis, a data consultant who has been helping the county develop a model to flatten its COVID-19 curve, said the county’s mortality rate for the virus is in the region is 5.6%.
That rate is higher than the state average due primarily to the fact that the county has a higher concentrated population of senior citizens than other areas in California, he said.
However, the county has seen a 44% reduction in coronavirus cases since Park issued her first stay-at-home order on March 21.
“Mitigation is working, but we still have to be very careful,” Davis said. “All it takes is a small outbreak or someone less committed to adhering to social distancing orders. It’s hard for a county of this size, where a lot of the population is spread out.”
For the full order, visit www.sjready.org.