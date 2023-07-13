Sac Street ‘Synergy’: Innovative food and beverage venue envisioned for Downtown Lodi

Right now, the property at the northeast corner of Lodi Avenue and Sacramento Street is an empty lot. But if everything goes according to plan, it could soon house an innovative new collection of restaurant spaces, and eventually bring new life to other properties in that corner of Downtown Lodi.
John Vierra, co-owner of Lodi-based NJA Architecture, has been working with clients to bring Boxcar to Lodi for about three years.
Boxcar would repurpose about two dozen containers — similar to railroad shipping cars — into a two-story building with space for several different eateries, from bistros to coffee shops, along with beer and wine tasting venues.
There will also be a focus on making the space family-friendly, with a designated play area for children, an arcade in one of the spaces, and maybe even a water feature.
“We’re looking to break ground probably early next year,” Vierra said.
The project has been submitted to Lodi’s Site Plan & Architectural Review Commission for approval. Because it will require an alcohol license, it will also need to go before the Lodi Planning Commission, Vierra said.
But the first version of the Boxcar plan saw early approval before new opportunities led to the current iteration, Vierra said, so he’s hopeful that the project will move forward smoothly.
Boxcar was initially planned for the corner of Lockeford and Church streets, but the client acquired the current property about six months after the initial approval, and felt it would be an ideal site for the project.
“He does think this new location is going to be better served,” Vierra said.
If SPARC and the Planning Commission give the go-ahead, Boxcar could be constructed fairly quickly. Because of the concept, much of the construction will involve pre-fabricated materials that will simply need to be put together on-site. That means that how quickly Boxcar could be open for business will depend mainly on the permitting process.
Should the project be approved, the plan is for the first phase to include 12 vendor users, Vierra said, with the potential to expand up to 24 in the second phase. The vendors could eventually include retail as well as eateries and tasting rooms, but wining and dining will be the focus of the first phase.
Patrons of Boxcar would purchase food and drinks, then eat in a shared dining area, like an upscale food court. Hours of operation would end at 10 p.m.
“The main draw will probably be the food and beverage component,” Vierra said — at least at first.
Along with Boxcar, the client hopes to have an open-space courtyard between the corner and the property to the north, which formerly housed Ogren’s Auctions. The courtyard would be a space for live entertainment such as local musicians or cornhole tournaments.
Vierra’s client also owns the property to the north of the corner, a property across Sacramento Street, and another across Lodi Avenue. He’s planning for Boxcar to anchor an overhaul of the entire corner.
“He is looking to create some synergy there,” Vierra said.
Along with the Boxcar venue, the project would include a water tower branded to promote Lodi as a wine destination, Vierra said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.