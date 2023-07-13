Sac Street ‘Synergy’: Innovative food and beverage venue envisioned for Downtown Lodi

Boxcar, a planned project at the northeast corner of Lodi Avenue and Sacramento Street, would repurpose about two dozen containers — similar to railroad shipping cars — into a two-story building with space for several different eateries, from bistros to coffee shops, along with beer and wine tasting venues.

 Courtesy renderings/NJA Architecture

Right now, the property at the northeast corner of Lodi Avenue and Sacramento Street is an empty lot. But if everything goes according to plan, it could soon house an innovative new collection of restaurant spaces, and eventually bring new life to other properties in that corner of Downtown Lodi.

John Vierra, co-owner of Lodi-based NJA Architecture, has been working with clients to bring Boxcar to Lodi for about three years.