Speech therapists and vocational nurses employed by Lodi Unified School District on Tuesday questioned why staff was willing to spend thousands of dollars to lure contract workers to school sites rather than raise salaries for existing employees.
The district’s board of education during its regular meeting discussed the idea to “buy out” contracts of special education service providers as a strategy to fill vacant positions.
Paul Warren, the district’s student support services director, said there are currently 41.23 speech language therapists and licensed vocational nurse positions currently filled, some by independent contractors.
He said there are 6.7 full-time positions that could be filled, although Tuesday’s proposal would not fill all of them.
“This proposal is not intended to be a broad remedy for staff shortages,” he told the board. “Really this came to me when one of the coordinators said ‘we have a contract person or a couple people we would like to be abler to see if they can be released.’ It was intended to maybe get one or two people (on staff)”
Warren said if the board supports the proposal, then staff could work with agencies to pay a nominal fee to acquire contract employees and give them full-time jobs at the district.
He said that nominal fee could be between $5,000 and $10,000, which garnered a collective gasp from some members of Tuesday’s audience.
Agencies require as much as one-year notification prior to releasing an employee from a contract, while some require a full year of employment at a district before they can apply for a full-time position, Warren said.
He added the district has already spent about $1 million to cover contracted SLP service costs through February of 2022.
Michelle Ono, a speech language therapist at Larsen Elementary School, questioned why the district couldn’t just raise the salaries of existing employees.
Ono said that while the district has hired 31 therapists in the last five years, 15 have resigned and 16 have retired.
Four of those who resigned had 10 years of experience and took jobs at Stockton Unified School District within the last three years, she said.
The reason for the departures, Ono said, was a lack of competitive salaries and benefits.
“Although many wonderful things about Lodi Unified, these factors are placing us at a huge disadvantage relative to nearby districts,” she said.
“Our Lodi Unified SLPs love Lodi and do not want to leave Lodi to receive a fair and competitive salary. Many of us live in Lodi and have grown up in Lodi. We are proud to live in our community and look forward to working with the district to attract and retain qualified SLPs.”
Bobbi Ables-Smith, a Lodi Pupil Personnel Association representative, said what is confusing to employees is the district’s reasoning behind considering a contract buyout.
“We understand you want to get more SLP and LVNs, but they’re already working for us and we’re already paying for them,” she said. “How much money are we saving? If we’re not saving anything then what’s the point of a buyout? If we’re not getting a contract for them for a certain number of years, then what’s the payoff? It sounds like we’re expending a lot of money for no benefit, and that money could be used in a more fruitful manner.”
Board vice chair Courtney Porter said if the district was already paying for contract work, it made no sense to buy out contracts.
He said if the district can’t attract and retain employees in a different manner, then it should continue using contract workers to fill those vacant positions.
“There are other things we can do to entice people to come to Lodi to fill those positions,” he said.
“I’d like to see (the proposal) just die. Either continue what you’re doing with the contract until we can get attractive enough in terms of salaries and benefits to get the right people.”
Board member George Neely said there was a difference between concerns brought up by LPPA members and what was in Tuesday’s proposal, adding staff worked hard to find an innovative solution to vacancies.
“I don’t think these two arguments are mutually exclusive,” he said. “Why would you want to buy out a contract? Because if you’re working with somebody and they’re really good, then you have that already. So it might be worth the $5,000 to $10,000. And you can go ahead and work on those salaries as well.”
Chair Susan Macfarlane argued the two arguments were exclusive, and said the district does not have to provide the best salaries in the region, but it should provide competitive ones.
“My concern is that we lure (contract workers) here, we pay the money, and then they bounce some place else as if they’ve used us,” she said. “That’s what I don’t want to see. That’s a chance we will always take, but I think there are some other things we need to get in line so they wont want to leave us.”
The board did not take action on the proposal Tuesday. Warren will bring a formal proposal back to a future meeting.
