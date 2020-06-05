A world-renowned hotel chain with ties to two Lodi businesses has taken up digs in town and is officially ready for business.
Diede Hospitality celebrated the grand opening of the Fairfield Inn on Wednesday, a 72-room hotel located at 262 Rocky Lane, near the Reynolds Ranch shopping center.
Fairfield Inn is one of the many brands operated by Marriott International. The hotel is the first from Marriott to be located in Lodi, Diede Hospitality sales manager Taylor Diede said.
“We definitely need more hotels for tourism, an industry that is growing in Lodi,” she said. “The Diede family has long been dedicated to the development of this community, and tourism certainly can contribute to the economic growth of Lodi.”
The Fairfield Inn is the second hotel built, owned and operated by Diede Hospitality, but the first that the family-owned business will operate in Lodi, Diede said.
It is also the family’s first partnership with Marriott International, which transpired through a mutual business acquaintance.
The hotel features an events center with two projectors and three HD 4K television sets, as well as a large Mokelumne Board Room with two similar television sets and a Bose sound system. There is also a pool, jacuzzi and large fitness area for guests to use during their visit, Diede said.
While the hotel industry is one of many that remain unable to fully reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, Diede said the Fairfield Inn is operating with limited staff, and a few rooms are occupied.
“Whether there is a need for social distancing or not, there will always be people that need a place to stay,” she said.
“We have high standards for cleanliness and safety, and we’ve put plans in place not only created by Diede Hospitality, but by Marriott as well. Customer comfort is our first priority.”
Diede added that the new hotel’s location is perfect for travelers, as it is a short drive from the Stockton Metropolitan Airport, and close to existing restaurants and retail such as Five Guys, Costco and Sprouts.
In addition, the hotel will benefit the nearby senior living facility, as it will provide lodging for families visiting loved ones.
“It gives tourists the ability to enjoy Lodi without venturing too far off Highway 99,” she said. “Being Lodi isn’t too large based on square mileage, this is a good location where people can come in, have a good time in town and be on their way.”
Marriott International has a connection to Lodi dating back nearly a century, as founders JW and Alice Marriott started their company with an A&W Root Beer franchise — the company was founded in Lodi — in Washington D.C. in 1927.
The first hotel was opened in 1957, and the company became Mariott, Inc. in 1967. It was renamed Mariott International in 1984.
Diede Hospitality is planning to build, own and operate an Extended Stay location near the Fairfield Inn in the near future, as well. The company hopes to break ground in about a year, Diede said.