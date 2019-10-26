Defrocked Irish priest Oliver O'Grady, who served at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Lodi in the 1970s, has been arrested in Portugal.
O'Grady, 74, was arrested in the Algarve area last week, according to the Irish Mirror. According to a statement from Portuguese law enforcement confirming the arrest, he is suspected of child pornography in Ireland.
The disgraced priest was arrested on a European Arrest Warrant and is expected to be sent back to Ireland, the Mirror reported.
O'Grady served as a priest in the Stockton diocese from 1971 to 1993; from 1971 to 1978, he served at St. Anne's in Lodi.
In 1984, he was reported by his therapist to Child Protective Services for molesting children. Stockton police were unable to confirm the abuse at that time, but O'Grady later pleaded guilty to criminal charges of molesting two young brothers in San Andreas in 1993.
O'Grady admitted that he had molested at least 25 children in a videotaped deposition included in the documentary "Deliver Us From Evil," which also includes interviews with a Lodi victim's family.
O'Grady served half of his 14-year sentence at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, before being deported to Ireland in 2000. By the time "Deliver Us From Evil" was released in 2006, he had fled and his whereabouts were unknown.
He was later found in the Netherlands, where he had assumed the name Brother Frances. He volunteered at a parish and organized birthday parties at a McDonald's restaurant there. After someone recognized him and reported him to police, he returned to Ireland.
In 2010, he was arrested in Dublin after he left his laptop on a plane. A staff member alerted police after discovering suspicious files on the computer. Police reported they found thousands of images of child pornography on O'Grady's laptop during the investigation, and in 2012, he was sentenced to three years in prison.
In 2016, he was living in the Irish city of Waterford when the news outlet The Sun discovered he was living next to a playground. In 2018, the Catholic Church also warned Waterford residents about O'Grady's presence, the Irish news site the Journal reported.