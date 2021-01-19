Just before 5 p.m. Friday, Lodi Police Department detectives identified 26-year-old Troy Rose as a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in the Walmart parking lot on Jan. 9.
A search warrant was obtained for his Lodi apartment, and detectives attempted to detain Rose as he was arriving home, police said.
Rose fled on foot and was eventually found hiding in a nearby residential backyard. Upon searching his apartment, detectives reported finding multiple illegally possessed firearms, ammunition, body armor, and jewelry taken in the robbery, police said.
Rose was arrested on suspicion of robbery, resisting arrest and multiple weapons violations, police said.