After being forced to close their doors to the public for three months due to the coronavirus, local wineries and personal care service providers can reopen on Friday, San Joaquin County officials announced today.
This county’s updated order, which follows state guidance, applies to esthetician, skin care, and cosmetology services, nail salons, body art professionals, tattoo parlors, piercing shops, and massage therapy (in non-health care settings).
While many elements of the guidance are the same across industries — such as cleaning and physical distancing — consideration was given to industry-specific methods. For example:
Provide a clean glass for each tasting and, if possible, do not pour beverages into a glass that a customer has already used.
- Discontinue the use of communal dump buckets, spit buckets, spittoons, etc.
- Disposable gloves should be worn throughout the entire esthetic service and while performing cleaning and disinfection of all implements and surfaces after each client session.
- Nail salons should use disposable supplies whenever possible. Any non-disposable supplies must be fully disinfected between customers.
Each business should review the guidance, prepare a plan, and put it into action. When complete, businesses can post the industry-specific checklist in their workplace to show customers and employees that they have reduced the risk and are open for business. Before reopening, all outlined facilities should:
- Perform a detailed risk assessment and implement a site-specific protection plan.
- Train employees on how to limit the spread of COVID-19, including how to screen themselves for symptoms and stay home if they have them.
- Implement individual control measures and screenings.
- Implement disinfecting protocols.
- Implement physical distancing guidance.
State developed industry guidance can be found at www.Covid19.ca.gov. Additional information for businesses and links to alternative COVID-19 guidance, visit www.SJReady.org.