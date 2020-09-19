Under a calming, blue tent, with gentle music playing from a small speaker and an ever-so-gentle breeze blowing, massage therapist Candace Ambeil slowly works her way down her client’s back, making sure there is no tension or twitching.
She moves on to his leg, massaging it and shaking any tensions out. She then extends the leg out, checking the range of motion.
“Good extension!” she says. “We’re going to have a good jump today.”
The client doesn’t answer, but his relaxed, furry body says it all: he is enjoying his massage.
Afterward, he will put his athletic prowess to the test — today is the dock jumping competition, and this athlete is a dog, a 3-year-old pure Belgian Malinois named Montana. His owner, Sondel Fermer, is one of the organizers of the three-day competition event at All Dogs Sports Park at Sycamore Lane Kennels, west of Lodi.
Dogs participating in the Jackpot Jumpers Series compete in a number of events, including dock diving, danglesnatch and toss ’n’ snatch events. All take place in a pool, with the dog jumping as far as they can, sometimes snatching a toy suspended in air.
And like all athletes, it’s important to be in top physical shape. So to work out tensions and make sure the furry athletes don’t have any restrictions or uncomfortable areas, dog masseuse Ambeil is on location, providing targeted 20- to 30-minute mini-massages to the four-legged athletes.
Ambeil is a certified dog masseuse, and arrived at her current profession after a lifetime of working with animals in different capacities. She worked in a vet clinic, as an animal control officer, and had an animal day care and boarding facility. She thought she could enhance that business by also providing massages, and got certified.
That has since evolved into working more with integrative animal therapies. She now runs her dog massage business, Doggie Massage, and provides massages at client’s homes and at events.
As with massages for humans, there is a process for providing a dog a massage.
“Each dog is individual,” Ambiel explains.
She first makes sure that she is getting the dog as relaxed as she can, especially in an environment where there is a lot of stimulation all around them, such as the dog competition grounds.
“You want to make sure your energy is connecting with the dog,” she said. “I want to just put hands on them, to send off endorphins to give them a relaxing, feel-good feeling.”
If it’s the first time the dog is getting a massage, and they are not quite comfortable, Ambiel lets them pick their own position. If a dog is injured, she can find a twitch or hot spot, and will work that out first. If they present a certain part of their body to her, she will work on that first.
At events like the Jackpot Jumpers, she does more targeted massages, but when she does a full massage, she will go everywhere from their head to the tip of the tail to the bottoms of their paws, her hands working in a steady, patterned motion over the furry body.
A flier available on a table in her booth explains many of the benefits of a dog massage. They include a boost to the immune system, an improvement of the quality and symmetry of movement, and a balancing of muscle tone for better joint health and function. It also helps reduce the risk, severity and frequency of injury.
“You want make sure they are toned as well as flexible,” she explained. “When they are tight, or have compensated for some other type of injury or discomfort, then they are unbalanced. So you want to make sure their whole body is balanced.”
And if they do get injured, typically, their recovery is a lot faster if you’ve kept their muscles toned and flexible, she said.
While performing the massage, she looks for any area that feels warm to the touch, because that means there is some kind of restriction or inflammation.
“We want to make sure everything is moving well as far as blood and oxygen, because that brings all the nutrients to their muscles, as well as gets rid of toxins they have built up in their muscles. So you want to keep everything flush, to bring fluids to their joints, so they can move a lot freer, make sure they can move more easily.”
And while the dogs themselves can’t express to her that they feel better after a massage, she says the true testimonial is when she sees a dog performing better, feels better, walks better, and all around has a better balance.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean they have to jump further, but the owner will notice that their jump has improved, or the style has taken on a better form,” she said, adding that it can also help a dog jump longer. “A lot of the dogs, you’ll hear the owners say, ‘They’ve done their personal best, their performance seems to be better, they jumped a little further,’ because we relieved them and we balanced them out. Something that was stuck or uncomfortable, has now been released, so they feel a lot better.”
After 20 minutes of relaxing massage, Montana gets up from the floor, shakes out his fur, and walks away with a bounce in his step, ready for his next competition.