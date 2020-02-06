WOODBRIDGE — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will host a crane tour from 4:10 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. on Saturday at the Woodbridge Ecological Reserve, 11154 W. Woodbridge Road, Lodi.
The crane tour meets 90 minutes before sunset at the South Site, where docent guides greet attendees and give a presentation.
The tour involves very little walking. Guests are encouraged to bring a camp chair, dress warmly and bring binoculars or spotting scopes for up-close viewing. Docent guides are trained in crane ecology and may take the group down Woodbridge Road in car caravans to see cranes and other wildlife using the grain fields and marshes along the road.
Tours usually conclude a half-hour after sunset, with the anticipated fly-in of the cranes at the North Site, where a viewing shelter hides viewers from the incoming birds.
All attendees 16 years and older must have a CDFW Lands Pass or a current fishing or hunting license. Full tour access is not allowed without the presentation of the document.
Portable toilets are on site. The toilet at North is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
For more information, visit www. wildlife.ca.gov/Regions /3/Crane-Tour.
— Oula Miqbel
Craftastic hour at Lodi Public Library
LODI — The Lodi Public Library will host craftastic hour from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the Bud Sullivan Community Room, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi. Supplies and crafts will be provided for children 13 years and older to create button art.
— Oula Miqbel
Get free vehicle repairs at Stockton smog event
STOCKTON — Valley Clean Air Now will provide free car emission tests from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 22 at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, 1658 S. Airport Way, Stockton.
The first 525 cars that fail the emissions test may receive free smog repairs up to $500. Vehicle owners with cars from 1999 or earlier that fail emissions testing can retire their cars and get an incentive check up to $9,500 for their down payment on a new, cleaner car.
Valley Clean Air Now is a nonprofit organization committed to improving air quality in communities throughout the San Joaquin Valley.
— Oula Miqbel
FBI captures fugitive in San Joaquin County
SACRAMENTO — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Sacramento office on Thursday announced the arrest of Moises Galvan Gonzalez, 41, a Mexican national who fled a murder prosecution in San Joaquin County two decades ago.
Gonzalez was arrested without incident at a residence in Delhi with the help of the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit, Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Merced County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI said.
Gonzalez is accused of participating in the shooting of a man at a Tracy dairy farm on June 15, 1998. The San Joaquin County District Attorney filed a homicide charge against Gonzalez three days after the shooting. A federal arrest warrant charging Gonzalez with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was issued on Oct. 1, 2003.
— Wes Bowers
Highway 99 lane closures
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Transportation will conduct various lane and ramp closures on northbound and southbound Highway 99 for construction and maintenance work. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time. Work will occur as follows:
• Closure of the left lane on northbound Highway 99 at Highway 12 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Feb. 10 to 14.
• Closure of the left lane on northbound Highway 99 at the Mokelumne River from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Feb. 10 to 14.
Motorists should expect up to 10-minute delays. Alternate routes should be taken whenever possible. Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and materials, and other construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers