- 398 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County: 24 in Lodi, 193 in Stockton, 61 in Tracy, 53 in Manteca, 5 in Escalon, 21 in Lathrop, and 9 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 17 deaths. No data is available on recoveries. 3 patients are 17 or younger, 176 patients are age 18 to 49, 124 patients are ages 50 to 64, and 67 patients are 65 or older. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests.
- 896 cases in Sacramento County: 8 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, 512 in Sacramento, 72 in Elk Grove, 47 in Citrus Heights, 21 in Folsom, 61 in Rancho Cordova, and 155 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 32 deaths: 18 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 2 in Citrus Heights, 1 in Rancho Cordova and 8 in the unincorporated county. 11 patients are 17 or younger, 395 patients are ages 18 to 49, 224 patients are 50 to 64, and 265 patients are 65 or older.
- 11 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 7 have recovered. 1 patient is 17 or younger, 4 patients are ages 18 to 49, 1 patient is 50 to 64, and 5 patients are 65 or older.
- 7 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 5 have recovered.
- 206 cases in Stanislaus County, with 4 deaths. 92 have recovered. 7 patients are 17 or younger, 105 patients are ages 18 to 49, 44 patients are ages 50 to 64, and 31 patients are 65 or older.
- 1,061 cases in Alameda County, with 40 deaths. 11 patients are 18 or younger, 534 patients are ages 19 to 50, 348 patients are ages 51 to 70, and 164 patients are 71 or older. The ages of 4 patients are unknown.
- 648 cases in Contra Costa County, with 19 deaths. 24 patients are 20 or younger, 428 patients are ages 21 to 60, 148 patients are ages 61 to 80, and 47 patients are 81 or older.
- 28,888 cases in California, with 1,021 deaths. No data on recoveries.
- 699,706 cases in the United States, with 36,773 deaths. 58,467 have recovered.
- 2,234,109 cases worldwide, with 153,379 deaths. 567,695 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Friday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.