STOCKTON — The system that supervises and cares for at-risk children throughout San Joaquin County needs drastic improvements, according to a new report.

The San Joaquin County Civil Grand Jury released a report investigating the policies, procedures and standards related to at-risk youth on Tuesday, and said that the agencies tasked with caring for these children must come together to create, implement, monitor, and advocate for better programs and treatment by the end of the year.