LODI — City of Lodi Fire Department will be visiting shopping centers and neighborhoods with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus beginning Dec. 9.
Fire department members will be in front of shopping centers from 6:20 to 6:45 p.m. collecting canned food items benefiting the Lodi Community Center, before heading out to Lodi neighborhoods.
Fire department members will be in front of these Lodi shopping centers:
• Dec. 9 — Rancho San Miguel, 620 S. Cherokee Lane, Lodi, 6:20 to 6:45 p.m.
• Dec. 10 — Lakewood Plaza, 1320 W. Lockeford St., Lodi, 6:20 to 6:45 p.m.
• Dec. 11 — Sprouts Market, 250 E. Harney Lane, Lodi, 6:20 to 6:45 p.m.
• Dec. 12 — S-mart Foods, 215 E. Lodi Ave., Lodi, 6:20 to 6:45 p.m.
• Dec. 16 — Target, 2355 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi, 6:20 to 6:45 p.m.
• Dec. 17 — Raley’s, 311 S. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi, 6:20 to 6:45 p.m.
• Dec. 18 — Walmart, 1601 S. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi, 6:20 to 6:45 p.m.
— Oula Miqbel
Parade of Lights held on Dec. 5 in Downtown Lodi
LODI — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi will host the 24th annual Lodi Parade of Lights on Dec. 5, starting at 6:17 p.m.
The parade illuminates the streets of downtown with floats adorned in elaborate artistic pieces that are made using Christmas lights.
Each float is decorated by a company or organization that enters a submission that incorporates the theme selected by the Kiwanis Club.
— Oula Miqbel
Zoo lights go from Dec. 6 to Christmas
LODI — Zoo Lights is taking place at Micke Grove Zoo, 11793 Micke Grove Road, Lodi, beginning Dec. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Zoo Lights takes place every Friday and Saturday until Christmas. Guests can enjoy holiday-themed activities, games, crafts, entertainment and free photos with Santa Claus. As twinkling holiday lights, illuminate the zoo, visitors can purchase warm drinks and snacks inside the park.
The cost for entry into the park for the zoo lights is $20 per vehicle and $15 for Micke Grove Zoo Society members.
Zoo staff would like to remind the community that certain event dates could potentially be canceled due to inclement weather. Guests are encouraged to visit the zoo’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sanjoaquinparks or call 209-331-7400 before visiting, to confirm Zoo Lights is taking place.
— Oula Miqbel
DACA renewal help offered at Lodi church
LODI — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 S. Pleasant Ave., Lodi, will host a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals renewal workshop on Dec. 10 by appointment only.
Licensed attorneys will provide individuals with free legal assistance as they complete their DACA renewal application.
Both Spanish and English speaking volunteers will be available to assist in processing applications and help apply for filing fee grants up to $495, for those who meet the income requirements.
To make a DACA renewal appointment, call 916-446-7901.
— Oula Miqbel
River Walk Bird Survey at Cosumnes Preserve
GALT — The Cosumnes River Preserve Audubon Society will host a guided River Walk Bird Survey on Dec.10 beginning at 6.45 a.m. at the Cosumnes River Preserve, 13501 Franklin Blvd., Galt.
Well-known Audubon Society member, Jim Rowoth will lead individuals through parts of the River Walk Trail. Attendees may see animals native to the preserve and birds of all species, as they walk through wetlands, riparian forest, grasslands to the Cosumnes River
The walk covers about four miles and should take approximately a few hours at a leisurely pace. The tour is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring binoculars and wear appropriate clothing and gear for outdoor exploration.
The tour will meet at the Cosumnes River Preserve Visitor Center Deck. For more information, email info@cosumnes.org.
— Oula Miqbel