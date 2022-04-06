Two Armstrong Road residents voiced opposition to a proposed nearby housing development, stating it promotes the reduction of fertile agricultural soils and displaces a family that farmed the land for nearly a century.
Although the proposed Vineyard Valley project is in a very early preliminary design phase, neighbors Margaret Kaehler and Liz Nicolini voiced concern over the project during the Lodi City Council’s Tuesday morning shirtsleeve meeting.
Speaking during public comment, Kaehler referenced a July 2019 News-Sentinel Life and Leisure article, in which Mayor Mark Chandler bemoaned the impact new developments were having on Lodi’s agriculture.
In the article, Chandler was referring to his wine grapes when he said “the domino effect has taken out Lodi’s finest vineyards, orchards and row crops,” Kaehler said.
“This project is no different. Protect ag,” she said.
Located on the south side of Harney Lane and just east of the South Mills Avenue intersection, the project is a predominantly residential development with a variety of housing styles and densities, according to staff.
The site is 164 acres in size, and 743 homes are proposed in the project. Of those, 729 will be single-family homes, of which 219 will be reserved for senior citizens. Lot sizes will range in size from 3,825 square feet to 6,300 feet.
The remaining 14 homes will be cottages on 2,100-square-foot lots designated as affordable market-rate housing, staff said.
A 6.6-acre park would be located in the center of the project, and a 2-acre private recreation center is proposed in the northeast area, according to a preliminary map. A 4.5-acre water detention basin would be built in the southeast corner of the site as well.
In addition, a 4.2-acre lot would be dedicated for affordable housing on the northwest corner of the site. If the project proceeds, staff said the city would begin the planning process for the affordable housing aspect.
According to staff, the property is not within Lodi city limits, but is within its sphere of influence. One of the many approvals the project must receive to move forward is annexation into the city through the San Joaquin County Local Agency Formation Committee.
Staff said the Vineyard Valley project occupies the same site intended for Perrin Ranch, a gated senior living community with about 420 homes that was considered in 2019.
Kaehler’s primary concerns with the project included new residents trespassing and traffic flow along Harney Lane, which she said already impacts Armstrong Road.
“I know open spaces are proposed along the southern and eastern project boundaries,” she said. “The Woodbridge Irrigation District canal runs along the same boundaries. What is preventing residents from this housing from continuing past these boundaries, along the canal and trespassing on other landowners’ properties? As it is right now, people are avoiding Harney Lane and taking Armstrong Road, causing accidents and near accident for those who live and farm on that road.”
Prior to public comment, staff said there would be a left turn into the development, but not out.
There would be right turns into and out of the development, with motorists not allowed to cross Harney Lane at all, except at the South Mills Avenue intersection.
Mills Avenue would also be extended to the WID canal that borders the project to the south, staff said.
Liz Nicolini said her family has been farming nearby agricultural lands for more than 75 years, and asked the council where they were going to go when the development is built.
“You’re kicked out of your house. You have no place,” she said. “What about passing this down to your children and grandchildren? My children are fourth generation. These people are not from here, otherwise they would love Lodi. We’re farmers, we love all of you, we feed you three times a day. We’re being kicked out of our house. We have no say, it’s been in the planning for a long time without our input.”
Councilman Alan Nakanishi responded to Nicolini’s concerns, and noted the city’s efforts to preserve the agricultural lands between Lodi and Stockton by way of creating a greenbelt.
He said the proposal, initiated by the 2x2 Committee some 20 years ago, was discussed by the council, as well as the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors.
“The city said why don’t we put $50,000 into this project,” Nakanishi said. “What happened was, Stockton didn’t want it. The supervisors did want it, and the farmers didn’t want it. We tried our best to have a greenbelt.”
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said Tuesday’s meeting was not a final decision on the project, but simply an introduction to the council and public.
Schwabauer said the project must undergo an environmental review, and the San Joaquin County Local Agency Formation Committee must approve the site’s annexation into the city before the council can formally consider adopting any specifics.
“This hasn’t been decided,” he said. “There is a very long and legally mandated process, a year or more, during which these plans will be fleshed out with an opportunity for public comment and public input ...”
While the council was not allowed to commit to the project Tuesday, it was able to provide input, which was favorable.
“It’s a great plan,” Chandler said. “And if you look at size of lots, people are concerned about using up our agricultural land. But this is a very efficient use of this piece of property.”
