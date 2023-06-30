While Independence Day itself isn’t likely to be sizzling — aside from barbecues and fireworks — Northern California can expect some blistering hot days today through Sunday.
The National Weather Service issued heat advisories and warnings for the region this week, alerting individuals of high temperatures in the Valley and foothills from Friday morning until Sunday night.
Temperatures are expected to be dangerously hot, ranging from 100 to 110 degrees throughout the area.
The northern San Joaquin Valley, including Lodi and Stockton, are under an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. today until 11 p.m. Sunday.
Lodi can expect a high of 104 today, 108 Saturday and 102 on Sunday, according to the private weather forecasting firm The Weather Network. The city will cool into the mid- to upper 90s on Monday and Tuesday of next week, then to the low 90s starting Wednesday, the forecaster predicts.
Lows are expected to be in the mid-60s throughout the weekend, dropping into the high 50s starting on Monday.
The last time Lodi saw triple-digit temperatures was Sept. 9, 2022, when a high of 105.8 was recorded.
A Spare the Air alert has also been issued for the Sacramento region for today. Area residents are encouraged to work from home or use public transportation when possible.
The National Weather Service also issued excessive heat warnings for areas near Modesto, Chico and Redding, and a heat advisory was issued for Sacramento and Fairfield. The service stated that the weather can result in heat-related illness and stress for everyone.
People are advised to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., be in air-conditioned rooms, if possible, and stay hydrated. There will be little overnight relief with lows in some places hovering in the upper 70s.
The Lodi Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, its normal business hours. Lodi residents are welcome to come in and cool off.
However, the city will not open a dedicated cooling center today or over the weekend, as the temperatures do not meet the city’s criteria, city spokeswoman Mary Campbell said in an email.
“Our criteria for opening the cooling center is when temperatures are forecasted (to be) 106 degrees (Fahrenheit) and above for the highs of the day and the lows do not fall below 80 degrees F overnight,” she said.
Cooling centers will be open in Lathrop, Manteca, Escalon and Tracy, according to the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services. For more information and a full list of cooling centers, visit www.sjready.org.
The Galt Police Department will open its lobby as a cooling center from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 455 Industrial Drive.
Sacramento Bee staff writer Hanh Truong contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.