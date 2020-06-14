A man was shot and killed on the 100 block of South Washington Street in Lodi early on Sunday morning. Lodi police are investigating the killing and have not named a suspect.
At 3 a.m. Sunday, June 14, officers were dispatched to the area after they received a report of a male that had been shot, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 33-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Patrol officers and detectives canvassed the area, speaking to witnesses and looking for video surveillance evidence. No suspect has been named at this time.
The investigation is ongoing, and officers ask that anyone with information call 209-333-6727 or contact Detective Jimenez at 209-269-4838. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746. Please reference case #20-3336.
