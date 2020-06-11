Two more protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement are planned for this weekend in Lodi.
Organizers are calling for peaceful events, and both groups are working with the Lodi Police Department, Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said.
Jaiden Ha, a recent Tokay High School graduate who is leading the group organizing this coming Sunday’s march from Emerson Park through Downtown Lodi, said she hopes that the event will help to raise awareness about systemic racism and the Black Lives Matter movement that opposes it. She hopes to start a conversation in Lodi about the tough topic.
“This protest is mainly just to bring awareness in our community and to bring our community together,” she said.
Ha has been encouraged with the outpouring of support she received when she first began planning the event.
“I put this event together literally like five days ago, and within a few hours, I already had a bunch of people not just supporting but offering to help,” she said.
She has been working closely with the Lodi Police Department, and officers have told her that they will move with the march and, if needed, close the streets as they walk, reopening them once the marchers have passed through.
“They’re really open to cooperating with us because they want us to be safe,” she said.
Police have made safety a top priority for both events, Schwabauer said, both to protect the protesters and the nearby businesses.
Participants at both protests are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing to prevent spread of COVID-19. Organizers are seeking donations of bottled water, snacks, face masks and hand sanitizer.
“We certainly do hope that people continue to socially distance, and continue to wear masks, and continue to follow proper hand-washing protocols, and don’t put themselves at risk and their loved ones at risk,” Schwabauer said.
As of Wednesday, San Joaquin County was failing to meet several of the required benchmarks to move into the next phase of reopening. As of Wednesday afternoon, 45 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and there were 363 active cases — well above the 20 or fewer hospitalizations and 190 or fewer active cases the state required for the county’s attestation to reopen.
While the county has made no move to shut down again, Public Health Services is asking people to take this week’s spike seriously.
That’s one benefit to doing a march rather than a protest in place, Ha said. While walking, people naturally spread out and it’s easier to socially distance.
“We really want everyone to be as safe as possible when they’re together,” she said.
Schwabauer hopes that this weekend’s two events will be as peaceful as last week’s protests.
“By and large ... people were respectful of one another,” he said.
He did encourage Lodians to be skeptical of rumors they see on social media. For example, one rumor that was spread last week was that outside agitators had dropped off rocks and other weapons to encourage rioting.
“It turned out that that was a construction site,” he said.
Other rumors spread before this past Sunday’s protest, but the organizers and Lodi police did a great job keeping it peaceful, he said.
“I’d encourage people to remember that great quote from World War II: ‘Fear is the larger enemy,’” Schwabauer said.
Some may disagree with the message the protesters are trying to share, he said, but they have the right to express their beliefs.
Ha encourages people to get to know what the Black Lives Matter movement is really about. They have a website, she said, but she also encouraged people to factcheck anything they read and get an understanding of all sides of the story.
“It’s really important to go out there and do your research,” she said.
IF YOU GO
• 10 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Lower Sacramento Road and Kettleman Lane, Lodi.
• 1 p.m. Sunday at Emerson Park, 11 N. Hutchins St., Lodi. After protesters gather, they will march down Elm Street to School Street, south to Pine, and back up to Emerson Park. Police officers will move with the protesters and close streets as they march, if needed.