Two arrested in separate reckless driving incidents in Lodi

It’s rare that Lodi Police Department officers would need to respond to two possible “sideshows” in one day, at the same location, but that’s what happened Sunday.
At about 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of several vehicles driving recklessly on the 1300 block of East Vine Street, possibly conducting a sideshow, police said.
When officers arrived, they found several vehicles in the parking lot, one of which was driving “donuts” and driving recklessly, police said.
The driver was stopped and arrested for reckless driving, as well as a warrant. His vehicle, a dark-colored sports car, was impounded.
Officers stopped other drivers in the group and cited them for various violations, police said.
More than two hours later, officers returned to the scene after receiving another call about a different group of vehicles driving recklessly in the same parking lot, police said. This time, officers saw a black Chevrolet pickup truck driving recklessly in the parking lot. The driver was stopped as he tried to flee onto Guild Avenue and arrested for reckless driving. The truck was impounded, police said.
“Over the past several weeks we have received multiple complaints of vehicles driving reckless and engaging in dangerous driving conduct in this area,” police said.
The names of the two drivers arrested were not released.
Residents commenting on the department’s Facebook post about the incidents had mixed feelings about the arrests.
“It amazes me how many parents think this is OK,” Kelly Ann Kirby-Geist said. “It has always been illegal and yet parents (think it’s) just clean fun. It’s disruptive to the people and babies trying to sleep, it is dangerous to the driver and nearby people and property. I’m glad LPD was able to disband this small group for now.”
Other commenters said the group was simply just a bunch of teenagers having some fun.
“When we were kids. The cops would just watch,” Mike Rallens said. “As long as we were not on public roads they didn't seem to care. We had several spots in town. I miss the good old days when it was OK to have fun.”
Derek Bowman said charging someone who could possibly be a teenager for “doing donuts” in an empty parking lot on private property seemed harsh. He said if convicted, the arrestee will have to note on every job application that they were convicted of a misdemeanor.
“I’m not suggesting what the individual did was right,” he said. “But I’m sure speaking with the property owner and agreeing a weekend of removing burnt rubber from that parking lot would teach that individual a valuable lesson without hurting their chances of getting a good job in the future.”
